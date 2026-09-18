(Celebrity)
Miley Cyrus Had The Most Rock & Roll Hair At Her Album Launch Party
The most effortless of effortless waves.
Miley Cyrus grew up in the public eye. She was all of 13 years old when Hannah Montana premiered on the Disney Channel in 2006; since then, she’s gone from America’s sweetheart to controversial 20-something trap-pop star to seasoned, smoky-voiced chanteuse embracing the wisdom that comes along with a little more age (with plenty of eras in between). And in this current epoch, she’s settled comfortably into her diva persona: the country-tinged pop-rocker as comfortable in leather as she is in sequins — a look she just fully leaned into with lived-in, effortless waves that had big “I woke up like this” energy.
On Sept. 17, Cyrus hit the black carpet to celebrate the release of her latest album, Bass Pursuades. Donning a black tank top, slip skirt, and belt, the singer opted for a more casual look. That extended to her hair: Loose, effortless waves, parted down the center and hitting just below the shoulders. (The handiwork of her longtime hairstylist, Bobby Eliot.)
She paired the free-spirited hairstyle with equally laid-back makeup, including pinky-nude lips and lids rimmed with shimmery, diffused brown liner. The slightly smudged look is perfectly aligned with fall 2026 makeup trends: “We’re moving away from the super-sculpted, hyper-defined makeup of the last few years,” celebrity makeup artist Jamie Greenberg told TZR earlier this year. “Fall is usually when we want a little more definition, but this season it feels softer and more effortless.”
Looking to achieve a Nashville-meets-Sunset Strip wave yourself? Spray your hair with a little texture spray or sea salt and braid it before bed. When you wake up, take them out, and voilà — immaculate rockstar vibes (leather jacket not included).