Miley Cyrus grew up in the public eye. She was all of 13 years old when Hannah Montana premiered on the Disney Channel in 2006; since then, she’s gone from America’s sweetheart to controversial 20-something trap-pop star to seasoned, smoky-voiced chanteuse embracing the wisdom that comes along with a little more age (with plenty of eras in between). And in this current epoch, she’s settled comfortably into her diva persona: the country-tinged pop-rocker as comfortable in leather as she is in sequins — a look she just fully leaned into with lived-in, effortless waves that had big “I woke up like this” energy.

On Sept. 17, Cyrus hit the black carpet to celebrate the release of her latest album, Bass Pursuades. Donning a black tank top, slip skirt, and belt, the singer opted for a more casual look. That extended to her hair: Loose, effortless waves, parted down the center and hitting just below the shoulders. (The handiwork of her longtime hairstylist, Bobby Eliot.)

She paired the free-spirited hairstyle with equally laid-back makeup, including pinky-nude lips and lids rimmed with shimmery, diffused brown liner. The slightly smudged look is perfectly aligned with fall 2026 makeup trends: “We’re moving away from the super-sculpted, hyper-defined makeup of the last few years,” celebrity makeup artist Jamie Greenberg told TZR earlier this year. “Fall is usually when we want a little more definition, but this season it feels softer and more effortless.”

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Looking to achieve a Nashville-meets-Sunset Strip wave yourself? Spray your hair with a little texture spray or sea salt and braid it before bed. When you wake up, take them out, and voilà — immaculate rockstar vibes (leather jacket not included).