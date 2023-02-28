When a celebrity receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, it’s a big deal. Past recipients include the likes of Nicole Kidman, Angela Bassett, and Meryl Streep. On Feb. 27, it was finally Courteney Cox’s turn to nab this honor and for the big day she had all her best friends and family by her side. In addition to having her 18-year-old daughter Coco Arquette there, Cox’s Friends costars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow came for her Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star Ceremony. The trio, who played gal pals in the sitcom for 10 years, are BFFs in real life, too, so this mini reunion felt all the more sweet and personal.

As they posed for photos on the red carpet, you’ll want to take note of the fact that all three ladies serendipitously matched in black outerwear. Aniston, staying true to her minimalist style, opted for a knee-length tailored wool coat while Cox wore a similar sleek style that appeared to have double breasted buttons. Underneath, she wore a black top and a metallic shimmery skirt, which was partially hidden by her Hollywood Walk Of Fame award. Meanwhile, Kudrow opted for a belted wrap wool coat with an added touch of color via her mustard-hued scarf.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

In addition to Aniston and Kudrow’s appearance, Cox’s other famous actor friend, Laura Dern, also showed up to support her at the ceremony. A fun fact for those who didn’t already know: Both Dern and Aniston also have their own stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The Big Little Lies actor received hers back in 2010 and Aniston got hers in 2012.

Later in the day Aniston took to social media to give a final shout-out to her bestie, writing on Instagram: “Very proud of our girl @courteneycoxofficial today. I love these women with literally every ounce of my heart and soul ❤️ @lisakudrow and I were on a cloud being able to celebrate her and her incredible achievements ⭐️” To add to the cuteness, in Aniston’s carousel of photos from the day, the last pic was a throwback image of the trio hugging while on the set of Friends.

While you obsess over the photos of this Friends reunion for the next few minutes, take the time to also check out some similar outerwear options to shop. After all, one way to get closer to your favorite cast members is to try and channel their style.