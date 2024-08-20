Since stepping back from more official royal duties, Meghan Markle has been enjoying the freedom that comes with a low-key lifestyle. That said, the deeply-ingrained royal style rules, which call for a more demure approach to beauty, are surely pretty hard to shake off. It seems like Markle is finally embracing more experimental looks, though, and the results are downright exciting. At her latest speaking engagement in Cali, Colombia, Markle’s teased hair is upswept and elegant, but could still be classified as the most daring style she’s ever attempted. With a new lifestyle-focused Netflix show on the horizon, this might just be the beginning of an entirely fresh aesthetic chapter.

The Duchess of Essex appeared at the Afro Women and Power Forum, held at at the Municipal Theater of Cali on Aug. 19. She was joined by the vice president of Colombia, and the pair discussed the distinct challenges faced by women of African descent in politics. Markle wore a button-up sleeveless shirt with a fun, printed skirt, her long hair gathered up into a high bun. She’s tried plenty of event-ready updos in the past, but this one is a little bit different. Styled to feel a bit more casual — but no less polished — it’s full of volume and face-framing pieces that create a glamorous yet businesslike effect.

(+) Anadolu/Getty Images (+) RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Plenty of loose strands were left out of the bun, arranged to fall on either side of Markle’s face and move as she spoke into the microphone. The most interesting element, though, is probably the noticeable height and volume built into the crown of her head. It looks like there was some teasing or backcombing involved, creating a baby-sized beehive — it’s the exact spot where you might place a tiara.

The panel’s stage lights were purple, but still managed to show off the subtle red tones in Markle’s dark hair. She’s always had a bit of warmth woven in, but debuted a more distinctly cherry-colored undercurrent back in April 2023.

Considering Markle just filed all the necessary trademark paperwork for what looks like her own beauty line, it makes sense that the star would start openly experimenting with her look.