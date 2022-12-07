If you — like most of the world — never thought “Meghan Markle” and “TikTok hairstyle” would end up in the same sentence, it’s understandable. For as endlessly entertaining as the clock app is, the zeitgeist moves at a breakneck pace, and celebrities with famously timeless aesthetics seem to be its antithesis. That said, there might just be one hairstyle both even perpetually poised A-listers can get behind, though: the sleek, center-parted bun. Meghan Markle proved the hairstyle’s power on Tuesday night, when she stepped out at the Ripple Of Hope Gala in New York City. Megan Markle’s slicked bun, parted down the center and brushed to glossy perfection, might be one of 2022’s most in-demand hairstyles, but it’s also proof that seemingly-new trends can actually be timeless and traditional.

Markle’s immaculate bun was created especially for the annual Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Foundation-sponsored, star-studded gala, at which she was honored for her outspoken stance against structural and institutional racism. Paired with a glamorous white one-of-a-kind Louis Vuitton gown designed by Nicolas Ghesquière, the look is at once serious, sleek, and more than a little sultry — a perfect combination for the wildly popular royal and upcoming Netflix star.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Despite the hairstyle’s seemingly simple structure, though, there was much more happening in the back than anyone thought at first glance. Markle’s bun appears to be braided and pinned, held securely in place just below her ultra-shiny center part. Though her exact hairstylist is unknown for this look — and there’s a strong chance it’s George Northwood, one of her go-to pros — it manages to combine both an elevated, intricate element with one of the year’s trendiest looks.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The slicked bun has exploded in popularity after TikTok deemed it a crucial part of the “clean girl aesthetic” thanks to products like gels, mousses, and edge-taming pomades. In Markle’s case, the hair on either side of her part is brushed straight down rather than back, which would have imbibed a sportier feel — the straight-down style seems much more red carpet-ready. Supporting the hairstyle is a wash of creamy blush across her high cheekbones and a matching lipstick look, complete with what looks like a matching, orange-toned shade.

Considering how polished and elegant Markle always looks, it’s almost a surprise to see her wear a hairstyle that feels so accessible and relatively simple. That braiding around the bun, however, elevates it all to another level, and just in time for the couple to embrace an entirely new level of notoriety with the release of their upcoming docuseries. Do you think Markle’s scrolling her FYP in-between jewel-laden public-facing events, or what?