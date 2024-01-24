Poise is practically Meghan Markle’s middle name. Even before reaching royal status, during her time as a Hollywood actor, there’s truly not a clip, not a photo, not a gif, of Markle ever looking anything other than elegant and dignified — so it makes sense that she’d gravitate toward the highly trendy balletcore movement taking over social media and the celebrity world right now. The Duchess has always loved a soft updo, but Markle’s low bun at the Jan. 23 premiere of the biopic Bob Marley: One Love is about as regal as a hairstyle can possibly be. The fact that she paired the brushed-back look with minimal makeup and a flowing black Carolina Herrera gown just underscores the theme perfectly — she looks like a prima ballerina attending a gala in her off-season.

As excellent as her gently slicked-down bun is, any Markle sighting would be cause for serious excitement. The royal keeps things pretty low-key day-to-day, so her appearance in Kingston, Jamaica at the Carib 5 Theatre for the premiere is thrillingly unexpected. Her ballet bun looks smoothed-down but soft, parted in the center for a sleek look but not gathered too tight at the nape of her neck. The updo offers more real estate to show off her statement earrings, too.

(+) Marcus Ingram/Getty Images (+) Jason Koerner/Getty Images INFO 1/2

On the makeup and manicure fronts, Markle stayed consistent with her elevated, demure style by opting for minimalism across the board. Her makeup focuses on a glowy, dewy complexion, saving the more extreme shades for adding definition around her eyes. A simple lip color completes her cosmetics, a sweet pop of pink. Markle is also wearing a thin-tipped French manicure on her natural, squared-off nails — all of which is also equally trendy right now. There’s been a massive movement toward more natural nail lengths, while square shapes are dominating salons. French tips seem to be forever, though.

This is still just the first glimpse of Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, in 2024, but speaking for all fans, things are off to a great start. The Duchess just served up the ideal hair and nail inspiration all in one go — how lucky is that?