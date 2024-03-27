Since the news about Meghan Markle’s soon-to-launch lifestyle company broke, fans have been fervently speculating about what exactly American Riviera Orchard would feature. Some minds immediately thought of luxe yet accessible beverages thank to the name’s fruit trees reference, while others were convinced a home decor line was imminent. But why relegate the Duchess to just one category when she could so easily dominate them all? And according to new trademark and copyright documents submitted on behalf of the royal, it seems like that’s indeed her plan. Markle’s own beauty brand could very well be just around the corner.

According to filing records obtained by journalists at PEOPLE Magazine, the most recent paperwork flags usage rights for cosmetics, as well as “non-medicated skin care preparations; bath and shower gels and salts not for medical purposes; non-medicated hair preparations,” as well as a slew of other body care products like oils, lotions, and bar soaps. This joins a lineup of existing product filings for everything from home decor to jewelry and even pet food. You might say Markle’s American empire is expanding by the day. She’s not stranger to it, though. Way before she met Prince Harry, Markle ran The Tig, a popular lifestyle blog that documented her favorite picks and products from across a wide range of categories.

Markle at her most recent public appearance, speaking on a SXSW panel in March 2024. Gary Miller/Getty Images

Of course, Markle’s path is a well-worn one for the celebrity set. So many of her fellow stars are trying their hand at cosmetic brands, too, capitalizing on the category’s popularity across the sales sector and social media. Most recently, Bella Hadid announced the arrival of her own cosmetics-wellness company, Orabella. She joins other A-listers like Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, and Selena Gomez, whose Rare Beauty brand is now seeking a $2 billion valuation.

Considering Markle’s scope of business is set even wider, there’s no telling how big American Riviera Orchard might become.