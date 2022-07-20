(Shopping)

Own The Room In These Statement Hoop Earrings

Main character energy to the max.

By Meguire Hennes
Don’t get me wrong, I love a reliable gold or silver hoop as much as the next gal. But, my current collection is practically begging for more unique colors, one of a kind shapes, and, of course, a Y2K moment (or two). Sound familiar? Click through for 15 anything-but-boring statement hoop earrings.@alyssainthecity
We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.@thenotoriouskia

