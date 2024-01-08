Award season has officially begun. Throughout the marathon of red carpet events, the biggest stars step out in the glitziest gowns paired with the biggest jewels, and of course the most glamorous beauty looks As the official kick-off, the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards never disappoints. While slick updos and soft waves are staple red carpet hairstyles, in 2024, many A-listers are turning to balletcore buns, a viral aesthetic that took the internet and fashion world by storm during the last quarter of 2023. If the Golden Globes are any indication, they will still go strong will into 2024.

While the updo might be trending right now, along with ballet flats and hair ribbons, it’s solidified itself as a timeless hairstyle. Not only is it sleek, effortless, and elegant, it’s also extremely versatile. And the various takes seen on the Golden Globes red carpet are proof. A few examples of the ballet bun’s range? While Hunter Schaefer and Elle Fanning opted for classic, flyaway-free versions, Billie Eilish gave the updo a punk spin by going with a messy topknot complete with two face-framing tendrils left out.

Ahead, the best balletcore bun hairstyles from the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet.

Elle Fanning

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images

Fanning looked every bit the starlet in a pearl strapless ballgown and diamond choker. The cherry on top? Her simple, side-parted low bun that was smoothed to perfection.

Issa Rae

Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024/Getty Images Entertainment

Rae is known for her gorgeous updos and braided styles. For the 2024 Golden Globes, she kept it simple with an elegant slicked-back bun and slim middle part.

Lily Gladstone

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images

This may be Gladstone’s first Golden Globes, but it’s clear she got the memo. To complement her stunning strapless white gown and dramatic black shawl, the actor sported a sleek braided bun with a long side bang. Her stylist Marc Mena created the award-worthy updo using Better Not Younger products, including the Wake Up Call High Hold Thickening Hair Spray.

Billie Eilish

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images

Versatility is one of the elements that makes this hairstyle so beloved. As Eilish proves, the aesthetic can have some edge. On the red carpet, the singer sported a punk-like version clad with Y2K tendrils and contrasting red and black hair. Call it a post-dance class messy bun, if you will.

Emily Blunt

Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Getty Images Entertainment

There’s something to be said about a slightly undone bun like the one Blunt wore. Though her blonde strands are expertly swept back, the wispy tendrils give it a romantic feel.

Selena Gomez

Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Getty Images Entertainment

Gomez is no stranger to putting her own twist on beauty trends. For this year’s awards, the Only Murders In The Building star’s stylist, Marissa Marino, used Living Proof products and Dyson hair tools to pull her hair back into a sleek top ballerina bun with a sharp middle part. The bold look also proved to be the perfect accompaniment to her subtle siren eye.

Hunter Schafer

Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Getty Images Entertainment

It doesn’t get more classic than Hunter Schafer’s ballerina bun by Lacy Redway using TRESemmé. Perfectly positioned with absolutely no flyaways, it’s the epitome of balletcore — and ideal for her floaty pink gown.