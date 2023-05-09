Over the weekend, Prince Harry traveled across the pond to attend the coronation of King Charles III on May 6, while Meghan Markle stayed put in sunny Los Angeles to celebrate their son Archie’s fourth birthday. Unsurprisingly, loyal followers were eager to catch a glimpse of Markle out and about in Cali — and as luck would have it, they finally got to see the Duchess of Sussex when she was snapped by the paps while on the trails. For the low-key hike, Markle wore a J.Crew jacket atop her casually chic outfit.

On Sunday afternoon, the A-lister was spotted on the mountains near the couple’s Montecito home with friends Markus Anderson and Heather Dorak in tow. As noted, Markle opted for the label’s Perfect Lightweight Jacket in moss green, which is unfortunately sold out at the moment. However, the water-repellent outerwear is available — and on sale for $110, no less — in a lighter green style. In other words? Run, don’t walk, to the retailer’s site because Markle fans are all about to snatch up the style. (On a related note, Markle has worn J.Crew outerwear in the past — more specifically, a $375 parka last October.)

Markle completed her look with luxe jewelry: Princess Diana’s Cartier watch, Cartier’s Love Yellow Gold Bracelet, and Maya Brenner’s The Clarity Retreat Necklace, to be exact.

BACKGRID

Those who keep close tabs on Markle’s style file know that while she does flock to luxury labels like Carolina Herrera and Self-Portrait, she also likes to sprinkle in affordable brands, including Staud and, of course, J. Crew. In addition to the aforementioned jackets, the Duchess of Sussex wore a ruffled maxi dress from the label in December.

Planning to fill your summer weekends with a few hiking trips? If yes, consider following Markle’s lead and shop J.Crew’s Perfect Lightweight jacket. And why not add on some gleaming gold jewelry, too? You needn’t be a royal to take to the outdoors in gems.