Meghan Markle’s style consists of elevated essentials she can throw on at a moment’s notice. This might look like a pair of white shorts for summer or turtleneck tops for layering in the winter — she keeps a curated stash of her favorite silhouettes. And on Feb. 28, she gave her fans yet another glimpse into what other basics are in her closet: skinny jeans. While on a cute date-night with Prince Harry, Markle wore a black stovepipe silhouette from Veronica Beard and a tailored scarf coat from CH by Carolina Herrera. She then accessorized with black Dior Pumps, a black clutch, and diamond earrings — all her pieces were elegantly understated. The couple ate at San Vicente Bungalows, a private members club in West Hollywood.

What stood out in her dinner outfit to us was, of course, her high-rise, vegan leather Maera bottoms. As you know, the contentious skinny pants look made a comeback at Milan Fashion Week, popping up in the Fall/Winter 2023 collections of Prada, Blumarine, Gucci, and Diesel. Thus, it seemed like Markle was right on trend this night... or perhaps, she never left the skinny jeans bandwagon to begin with. If you dig a little deeper into the Archewell founder’s fashion files, you’ll see that Markle has always loved this denim fit. Back in 2017, during Prince Harry and Markle’s first official outing together as a couple, she wore a pair of blue skinny jeans from Mother. The following year, she debuted a pair of slim black bottoms while at the Invictus Games, proving she owns a variety of skinny pants, and is loyal to this style.

The Daily Stardust / ShotbyNYP/MEGA / BACKGRID

You’ll start to notice, too, that Markle loves wearing her skinny pants with other basics like a crisp button-down shirt or a blazer. This way, all her looks have a cohesive feel to them, so she never has to worry about a style fading out of fashion.

(+) Karwai Tang/WireImage (+) Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation INFO 1/2

If Markle’s convinced you to hop back on the skinny jeans train — or, if you never left, we applaud you — shop her exact pair and a similar style, below. Additionally, you can pick up accompanying pieces like a Reiss wool coat and Saint Laurant clutch to recreate the rest of her date-night outfit. All these pieces are essentials you’ll turn to time and time again.