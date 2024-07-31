It’s only been 10 days since Kamala Harris announced her presidential campaign, and the Vice President has already secured the support of countless A-listers. Once President Joe Biden confirmed he was no longer running for a second term on July 21, celebrities like Beyoncé, Olivia Rodrigo, Jamie Lee Curtis, Charli XCX, Kerry Washington, and Ariana Grande were quick to endorse Harris for president. But wait — there’s more. At Harris’ first official campaign rally on July 30, Megan Thee Stallion styled a suit set with major presidential energy during her onstage performance — which solidified the rapper’s approval of Harris’ run.

Inside the Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, the three-time Grammy winner warmed up the audience with an applause-worthy performance before the Vice President’s passionate speech. Meg took the stage for a mini-show, including renditions of “Body,” “Savage,” and her latest release, “Mamushi” in a striking royal blue set, which appeared to be a remix of Harris’ signature aesthetic. The multi-hyphenate looked business-ready in a cropped blue blazer alongside matching low-waisted trousers. She layered a cropped white button-down underneath her topper and accessorized with a satin tie in the same Americana hue. While Meg loves statement cowboy boots for an on-stage gig, this time, she opted for simple black boots which let her Harris-inspired look grab all the attention. The fashion muse rounded out her campaign-ready co-ord with timeless diamond stud earrings alongside a bold red lip, of course.

Julia Beverly/Getty Images Entertainment

Even though the presidential election is drawing near, Meg most likely won’t be the last star to take the stage for Harris. Stay tuned to TZR for the upcoming major moments from the campaign trail. In the meantime, channel Megan Thee Stallion’s on-stage outfit via the curated edit below. Extra points if you add an “I Voted” sticker to the lapel.