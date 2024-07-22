From the release of her very first self-made mixtape, Megan Thee Stallion’s always incorporated what she loves into her lyrics — that includes Houston, her family, and all things Japanese anime. She’s name-checked several different series in so many of her top songs — usually nestled into a clever wordplay moment — and visually referenced many of them in her on-stage looks, too. In her latest single, “Mamushi”, she even raps in Japanese. It makes sense, then, that she would have to go all out for her latest trip to Tokyo. For her vacation, Megan Thee Stallion’s bob with bangs is at once a bold, fun choice for an international getaway and a very intentional move. The sharp, dynamic cut mixed with a fiery, nearly neon red hair dye, feels like something pulled straight from the screen on one of her favorite anime shows.

Meg posted her new look the minute she touched down in Tokyo, showing off the voluminous bob and that radiant red color from all sorts of angles. The cut itself is a classic, with its ends falling just above her shoulders and gently curled under for a smooth, rounded shape. The bangs follow suit, grazing the rapper’s lashes and styled in that same lightly curved fashion.

The color is notable in and of itself, too. Without that blindingly bright red, the anime reference might be lost — its glamorous cartoonish-ness (in the most literal sense) is key. But to keep that shade of bold cherry from reading too flat, darker roots are brilliantly blended in through the top of the wig for a grounded, realistic look.

Of course, Meg’s hair isn’t the only aesthetic standout from her big trip. In one shot shared to Instagram, the rapper-songwriter showed off an especially elaborate set of rainbow-colored nails, each one adorned with a highly lifelike butterfly wing painting.

Considering how delightfully extreme Megan’s hair and makeup are on- and off-stage, it’s amazing that she’s still coming up with new ideas and combinations virtually every time she steps foot in public. With her tour and album promotion cycle continuing through summer, there’s no telling what’s still to come.