Megan Thee Stallion is to summer what Mariah Carey is to the holidays: While they’re fabulous divas all year long, they really come alive during their time. And with the solstice less than three weeks away, the “Hot Girl Coach” has officially kicked off pre-season, attending Miami Swim Week in a super-snatched high ponytail and razor-sharp winged eyeliner.

For the May 28 runway presentation of her swimwear brand, Hot Girl Summer Swimwear by Megan Thee Stallion, the rapper wore a super slicked-back high ponytail. Gathered at the top of the head with hair wrapped around the base, the pony fell in stick-straight lengths right down to her waist. While her baby hairs were mostly swept back into the style, a few curly cues were immaculately gelled down on the sides.

The hair wasn’t the only snatched element in the glam. For makeup, the multi-hyphenate donned inky black winged eyeliner swept all the way back to her temples, with seamlessly blended smoked-out shadow and touches of silvery shimmer in the inner corners. The eye served as the centerpiece of the look, with the lips kept glossy and neutral and the blush relatively subdued. On her fingertips, she wore a stiletto set with a mesmerizing swirly design, featuring metallic shades of silver, bronze, and gold alongside black. (A fun juxtaposition against her turquoise pedicure.)

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Meg didn’t just wear her glam backstage to greet reporters and check in on her models: She also walked in the show, closing out the presentation in a monokini that bore the same swirly design as her nails. Maybe the matchy-matchy trend of summer 2026 will be swimsuit x mani?