Megan Thee Stallion is one of our pre-eminent “side quest” celebs. Whether it’s flying out to Fiji to facilitate a challenge on Love Island USA or developing an anime with Amazon, she’s a woman of infinite endeavors. Her latest? A stint playing a gender-bent Zidler in Broadway’s Moulin Rouge! The Musical. After her Mar. 24 debut, the rapper-turned-actor left New York City’s Al Hirschfeld Theater with her well-earned flowers — while wearing a gorgeous blonde “prom updo.”

In post-show photos taken right outside the theater, Megan was spotted wearing bouncy dark blonde curls piled at the top of her head, with face-framing curtain bangs and just the right amount of tousle. The definition and strategic placement of the curls — as opposed to a more brushed-out, super effortless look — placed the style squarely in “prom updo” territory, as opposed to the mussier (but no less beautiful) “Pamela Anderson updo.”

The hairstyle was a bit of a “Betty” moment to her on-stage “Veronica”: As Zidler, the star wears long black waves adorned with a smattering of sparkling sequins in the front. She also rocks a long, bright red manicure and frosty eyeshadow, both of which can be seen in the after-show snaps, too. Exclusive to the post-show look, however, is her glossy, bright red lip — presumably a quick touch-up, since she wore a more matte look while in character.

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Megan is set to star in Moulin Rouge! The Musical for eight weeks, with her last performance scheduled for May 17. (The show itself closes Jul. 26, after an impressive seven-year run.) So it seems highly likely that there will be more glamorous after-show looks in the coming weeks.