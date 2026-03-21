There’s something about a French Twist hairstyle that immediately makes me think of white opera-length gloves and bespoke satin gowns. Sure, that’s probably because that was Grace Kelly’s exact ensemble when she accepted the Academy Award for Best Actress in 1955. But I think it also speaks to the specific kind of mid-century sophistication that the hairstyle evokes. That classic glamour is why celebrities can’t get enough of the elegant updo.

Before we go any further, it’s worth defining the French Twist. A red carpet and formal event staple, the style starts with the lengths of the hair gathered at the back of the head, ponytail-style, before being twisted upward and folded in. (Check out this absolutely mesmerizing quick tutorial to see an effortlessly quick version of the look.) A classic French Twist is smooth down the sides and in the front; though, as you can imagine, there are countless variations. It’s very common to see a French Twist with one immaculately curled tendril left out at the front; it’s slightly less common, but far from unusual, to see bangs added to the mix. Occasionally, you’ll even spot super adventurous takes, like a triple-rolled twist donned by pop star Chappell Roan.

Ahead, check out 10 celebrity French Twist hairstyles that demonstrate the many ways the sophisticated hairstyle can be worn.

Chappell Roan

Hairstylist Lacy Redway, who created this retro-futuristic dream for Roan, dubbed it a “Diva Roll.” The Midwest Princess wore it while attending Mugler’s Fall/Winter 2026 runway show during Paris Fashion Week.

Margot Robbie

Call it a study in contrasts: Robbie paired a beaded naked dress (complete with visible thong) with the most ladylike French Twist, courtesy of her longtime stylist, Bryce Scarlett. The hair wrapped around the top of the twist added an elegant sculptural touch.

Tessa Thompson

Speaking of sculptural touches, Thompson’s immaculate French Twist — another Redway creation — featured an architectural swoop at the front of the hair.

Kate Hudson

Hairstylist Marcus Francis teased the front of Hudson’s French Twist to create a style that’s Grace Kelly-esque, but with a little rock and roll edge (which is also an apt description of Hudson’s overall aesthetic).

Natalie Portman

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Portman put the “French” in “French Twist,” with an effortlessly tousled piece of face-framing hair left out at the front.

Dua Lipa

The final boss of touseled French Twists? This sexy Lipa ‘do. Long, piecey curtain bangs amped up the sultry vibes even more.

Hilary Swank

In an Instagram caption, hairstylist Chad Wood cited croissants and snails (via emoji) as his inspirations for Swank’s swirling French Twist-chignon hybrid.

Paige DeSorbo

When in Rome, do as the Romans; and when in Paris, wear French Twists (plural). On a trip to the City of Lights, DeSorbo donned the look twice: Once with her bangs out and piecey, once with them swept back into the style.

Natasha Poonwalla

A super crisp side part and high-gloss finish give this French Twist — worn by businesswoman and socialite Poonwalla and styled by Rio Sreedharan — an almost futuristic appeal.

Rosie Huntington-Whitely

While this layered twist on Huntington-Whitely would look fabulous on any hair color, the supermodel’s multidimensional blonde really highlights the movement within the style.