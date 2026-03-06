For many celebs, beauty can feel like a bit of an afterthought. I get it; many people — creative people, even — just aren’t all that interested in hair and makeup. They want to look nice, of course, but ultimately, they view glam as just that: Looking nice for work. Chappell Roan is not one of those people. Since her debut, the singer has made artistic, over-the-top beauty a crucial component of her storytelling. That extends beyond music videos and photo shoots to her public appearances — like the very unique spin she put on the French Twist at Paris Fashion Week.

The look, which Roan wore to the Mar. 6 Mugler show, was created by superstar hairstylist Lacy Redway, who referred to it as a “diva roll.” Along with the classic twisted and rolled lengths at the back of the head, the hairstyle included two curled rolls at the top, each slicked down on the sides. A few tendrils were left out along the forehead, adding a very Roan-ian romantic touch to what was overall an almost Blade Runner-esque look. (Including a super-snatched smoky eye and dramatically draped blush, courtesy of makeup artist Andrew Dahling, and a broad-shouldered, immaculately tailored Mugler ensemble styled by Genesis Webb.)

The retrofuturist-meets-Medieval fantasy style is the latest in the duo’s run of artistic hair looks for PFW. For the Acne Studios show, Roan wore a fluffy faux bob with plenty of curls and a softly geometric shape; later in the week, Redway gave the pop star a braided half sky-high, half-down hairstyle that can perhaps best be described as evoking a 15th-century hennin — a hat from the Middle Ages that Roan has actually worn before.