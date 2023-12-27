Beauty icons don’t come bigger or bolder than the one and only Megan Fox — even her name connotes pure bombshell energy. But Fox isn’t the type of star to simply crack the code on a signature look then rest on her aesthetic laurels. She’s always playing around with color, finishes, lengths, and shape, trying out excitingly edgy beauty and fashion looks in equal measure. As such, Fox’s best hair moments aren’t just good, they’re downright iconic. In the past few years alone, the “Johnny & Clyde” star seems to have kicked her experimental streak into high gear, even committing to permanent dye jobs and major, multi-foot haircuts that took her glossy waves from waist-length to shoulder-skimming.

But even when Fox is just trying a new hairstyle on for size, those moments are equally as exciting. She’s the type of beauty icon who can effortlessly toggle between a timeless, elegant updo and its hyper-trendy, Gen Z-approved counterpart. So much of it is wrapped up in how much she clearly enjoys throwing caution to the wind and debuting something totally outside of her usual wheelhouse.

Ahead, get acquainted — or re-familiarized — with Fox’s single greatest hairstyles, colors, and cuts of all time. So far, anyway.

Bronzed Brown

Fox’s long, dark hair comes in several different shades, and this warmer take on chocolate from 2019 is one of her bests. The warmer layers on top created a glazed effect and reflect back the light.

Big Blunt Bangs

Would you expect Fox’s Met Gala debut to be anything other than entirely memorable? For her first time at the legendary fundraiser in 2021, she accented her lace-up dress with big, bold bangs cut just above her arched brows. A long rope braid echoed the latticed look of her gown.

Pamela Platinum

Onlookers had to do a double-take when Fox arrived at a 2022 Halloween party in a Pamela Anderson costume — how similar does she look to the Baywatch legend with this platinum blonde curls and ‘90s wispy bangs?

Signature Raven

Throughout most of her career, Fox has stayed true to this deep, blue-black hair color, seen here in 2022. It reflects shine beautifully and creates the most mesmerizing contrast with her bright blue eyes.

Wet Look Waves

Hairstyles don’t come much more sultry than wet-look waves, made to simulate a straight-from-the-pool dampness that always makes a major impact on the red carpet. Fox amped up the allure even further by adding hip-length, Rapunzel-level extensions for the 2022 VMAs.

Peachy Pink

Who can resist a theme? For the release of fiancé Machine Gun Kelly’s Life In Pink documentary in 2022, Fox donned a rose quartz hair color with a subtle root shadow. It looks like the pinky tones were added over blonde, resulting in a surprisingly natural look.

Elegant Updo

With all of her long hair pulled up into a tendril-accented updo for the 2022 GQ Man Of The Year party, Fox is the picture of sultry sophistication. The key is in her hairstyle’s height as well as the loose curls spilling down around her face.

Lash-Length Bangs

They were a one-night-only experiment — likely the work of some high-quality clip-ins — but Fox’s long, wispy bangs at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards remain an all-time classic. The feathery ends graze her lashes to make her jet-black eyeliner look even more intense.

Glossy Ginger

Fox’s cherry-red bob wasn’t her first time experimenting with red. To celebrate her blockbuster Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition cover in May 2023, she arrived at the release party with a vibrant shade of ginger hair and a sleek center-part.

Neon Cherry Red

Fox’s electric red bob was a two-for-one surprise — not only did she dye her hair that brilliant shade of red in September 2023, but she chopped her hair just above the shoulders at the exact same time. The bold tones suit both her aesthetic and her fiery personality.