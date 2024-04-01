It might not be an actual album, but a new look from Rihanna is kind of like the next best thing — especially considering the amount of care and detail she puts into every Savage x Fenty photoshoot. To promote the the latest lingerie line from her best-selling brand, she debuted a fresh haircut that somehow manages to make her honey-blonde color look cooler than ever. Rihanna’s short bob is a true classic, but trust the mogul-musician to make it look like an innovative original. The way she wears the cut, it absolutely is.

The new hotel room service-themed shoot depicts Rih lounging across a luxe bed in a robin’s (or Robyn’s) egg blue undergarment set covered in the Savage x Fenty logo. The purple satin comforter she’s arranged on — as well as the lilac tank set she wears in another photo — features the same pattern, showing off the brand’s just-released signature script collection. The lingerie isn’t the only new addition, though. Rihanna’s had that warm shade of blonde hair for several months now, but it’s been consistently long, falling to her waist. Now, it’s cropped just above her shoulders and styled with a deep, bang-accentuating side-part, styled to curve under toward her chin.

If the ‘00s-style side-bangs and overall length feels a little familiar, there’s a reason. The entire look seems reminiscent of the aesthetics from her iconic Good Girl Gone Bad era that launched Rih to superstardom. The entire album cycle was visually defined by the asymmetric, fringe-focused bob that spawned a million copycat cuts worldwide.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Rihanna’s blonde bob is one of several short haircuts debuted by celebrities since 2024 began, and they all have a lot in common. Long layers and curved-under styling, both of which add volume, texture, and movement, seem to be the most popular ways to wear it right now, as seen on Rih’s fellow stars like Sydney Sweeney, Zendaya, Dua Lipa, and plenty more.

It wouldn’t be a Rihanna moment if her fans weren’t using the hair changeup to speculate about the possibility of an upcoming musical release. Eagle-eyed members of the Navy noticed the room service receipt in one shot from the photoshoot totals $45,000 — leading some to theorize that a song is coming on 4/5. It feels unlikely, but at least she served up an exciting new look to tide everyone over.