She’s the Queen of Christmas but wow, does Mariah Carey look amazing in the spring. It makes sense, of course — she is an Aries, after all — but her 55th birthday celebrations this year prove she can reign over every season. On a trip to celebrate her big day, which she refers to as her “anniversary,” Carey shared photos of herself perched on a yacht, with a shimmering sequin gown that matches the serene sea in the background. Carey’s blue eye makeup completes the mermaidcore vibe, with a glossy finish that features so much sun-reflecting shine. In every way imaginable, the legendary singer looks better than ever.

Blue eyeshadow sometimes has a retro reputation thanks to its ubiquity in the ‘70s and ‘80s, but Carey demonstrates a thoroughly modern way to wear it. She opted for a deeper, cooler-toned shade that reads a bit more gray, and concentrates it mostly through her crease and lashline. A lighter color occupies the center of her lids, adding depth, dimension, and even more shine. Classic diva lashes, full and fluffy, frames the eyeshadow. To keep the attention on her glam makeup — and to keep the ocean breeze from blowing her curls all around — Carey’s honey-blonde hair is pulled back into a sleek, high ponytail.

Special attention must be paid to the finish of Carey’s makeup, an element just as important as the color. Not only does the eyeshadow feature nearly wet-looking shine, but it matches both her luminous tank dress and the rest of her cream-based cosmetics. Her blush-bronzer combination and lipgloss emphasize the maritime setting of the photo.

As usual, Mimi is right on the money trend-wise. Blue eyeshadow has slowly crept back into the spotlight over the past few years, beloved by her fellow stars like Beyoncé, Kendall Jenner, Rihanna, Mandy Moore, and, most recently, Keke Palmer. Each star wears the look so differently, opting for a range of shades and finishes that play off their own personal style.

Considering Carey’s birthday glam is a viral hit, expect to see plenty more ocean-toned makeup all through spring and summer 2024.