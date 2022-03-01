Blame it on Euphoria fans or TikTok creators, but there has been an undeniable resurgence of ‘90s and early ‘00s beauty trends as of late. Everything from baby braids to claw clips have gracefully made their way back onto the scene with no signs of phasing out. Blessing us with yet another nostalgic beauty revival is none other than Megan Fox who, just the other night, stepped out to attend a Machine Gun Kelly and Avril Lavigne concert (never thought you’d hear that combo did you?). For the occasion she sported an iconic ‘90s pigtails look. If you’re a millennial you may know the half-up style to be synonymous with the iconic ‘90s girl band ‘The Spice Girls’. “Offering myself to the spice girls if they are in need of a new member. BDSM spice,” the brunette bombshell says in her caption.

Behind the look was hairstylist Glen Coco on pigtail duty and makeup artist Jenna Kristina on deck for Fox’s glam. “I’ve always been obsessed with ‘90s glam; [there’s] something about the matte skin and dramatic eyes paired with an effortless bouncy hair look that has stood the test of time,” Coco tells TZR. Coco himself is a ‘90s baby so the decade holds a special place in his heart, he explains. “The pigtails were a perfect pair with the makeup; [they] helped to make it a little more playful [since] she was going to a concert and not a major red carpet moment,” says Kristina to TZR.

For the soft glam concert look, Kristina focused on the eyes. First, she used Maybelline TattooStudio Liquid Ink Liner to create a shiny, vinyl black cat eye. Then she lined the lower lash line with a white eyeliner (Maybelline TattooStudio Eyeliner in Polished White) — another ‘90s trend. “The white liner in her water line was important because we did such a dark eye,” says the pro. To finish, Kristina packed Maybelline Curl Bounce mascara on the top and bottom lashes, then layered in Kiss lashes in Little Black Dress. “They’re wispy and feathery, and also a bit more dramatic than the normal strip lashes we [usually] use,” she said.

If you’re wondering whether or not you can pull off the throwback hairstyle yourself, you absolutely can. Start by using the T3 1-inch iron to curl hair. “Alternate going down the hair shaft to give an undone texture,” says Coco. Next, pull out framing layers before putting the hair up. “Megan and I decided how much hair to leave out for face-framing to keep the style more casual,” explains the pro. Part your hair through center, then section off the 2 front sections from just behind the ears to the top of the head. “These will become the two sections for the pigtails.”

Gather each pigtail, spraying with Kerastase Laque Extrême Hair Spray, then secure using Blax clear hair elastics. “Then take a small section of hair from the pigtail to cover the elastic,” he adds. Finish the look with the R and Co Bleu Volume and Texturizing Spray. “This ensures the curls last for through a long night,” says the pro.

Now you’re ready to create your own Spice girl persona — see below for all the products you’ll need.

