You could say this was inevitable, but it doesn’t make it any less exciting. Today, Doniella Davy, the artist behind the makeup looks on HBO’s smash teen drama Euphoria, has announced that she’ll be releasing her very own line of products. “I can’t believe I’m finally able to share this, and that this is actually real!!” Davy said via Instagram. “For the past two years and while filming Season two, I’ve been secretly working on creating the makeup line of my literal DREAMS. I couldn’t be more completely over the moon thrilled out of my mind to introduce HALF MAGIC.”

Euphoria fans know that Davy’s creations for Maddy, Cassie, and the rest of the gang sparked a wave of bold, glitter-infused beauty trends that have expanded far beyond the show’s viewership. Not only have these looks dominated social media platforms like TikTok but they’ve even managed to infiltrate the high fashion world. This week, the runways of 2022 Fall/Winter New York Fashion Week have been riddled with the kind of out-of-this-world eye makeup that the show has become known for.

Now, Davy is making it even easier for anyone and everyone to indulge in Euphoria-inspired makeup. Her forthcoming brand, Half Magic, will include all the staples you’d expect from the artist — rich pigments, innovative beauty tools, and rhinestone embellishments to name a few.

“Half Magic grew organically out of the phenomenon created by Euphoria and Euphoria beauty fans,” reads a press release from the brand. “The line will include products Donni has always wished existed on set and created during her work on the show including innovative tools, intensely saturated eye color (mattes, shimmers, and glitter) lips, rhinestones, and highlighting products designed to encourage fans to explore their own creativity and become a ‘vision of themselves that is truly free.”

Davy hasn’t shared any of the exact products yet, but her announcement on Instagram was accompanied by a photo of the artist wearing a gorgeous pink, purple, and blue eyeshadow look that one can only assume is comprised of Half Magic goodies. The brand’s press release also stated that Euphoria viewers have already seen the products at work on this season’s jaw-dropping makeup looks.

Half Magic isn’t launching until May, but in the meantime, you can follow the brand on TikTok​,​ Instagram ​and sign up on the website for updates — and of course tune in every Sunday to latest glitter and drama-filled episode of Euphoria to see Davy’s magic in action.