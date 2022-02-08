Leave it Bella Hadid to unintentionally inspire yet another beauty trend that makeup artists are adding to their bag of tricks. Most recently fans were mesmerized by the jetsetter’s “day in the life” style TikTok video. And now she’s behind the latest viral trend: jaw highlighting. A Bella Hadid makeup hack isn’t something the world gets often, but since the model has been more active on Tiktok recently, the internet has been graced with her chicest tips and tricks for looking supermodel-ready, and her followers are eating it up — the #jawhighlighter hashtag already has 2.9 million views on TikTok. The model recently posted a carousel of candid photos on Instagram revealing some bts moments from a friend's birthday celebration and onlookers, of course, took note.

It’s picture seven of 10, in particular, that’s stirring up a commotion. In it the Hadid sister playfully kisses a friend, only to reveal a glistening jawline. Rightfully so, it took TikTokers no time at all to latch on to the *literally* jaw-dropping look. Hadid already has a snatched profile to begin with, but there’s no denying the difference. And just like that, thanks to a little bronzer and highlighter, a new beauty technique is born.

TikTok user @rachelocoolmua was first to share her take with this viral video which has already amassed almost two million views. In it, the makeup artist breaks down how to recreate a chiseled jawline using just highlighter. Quickly after the initial video went viral, the creator posted an updated video that incorporates the use of a contour stick to help further define your angles, per the recommendations of other helpful TikTok users. Another user and makeup artist, Jaclyn Forbes (aka @jaclynforbes), posted her version—also using the same two step method.

Getting the look is beyond simple. “First use a little bit of contour to help with the contrast,” explains O’Cool in her most recent video. She’s careful not to use a heavy hand and traces the product along the edge of the jaw–just between the ear and the chin. Most importantly, she buffs it out with a brush before moving on.

Next, the final touch. While, in her video, O’Cool opts for a glittery powder topper, she suggests using a more sheer highlighter instead of sparkly one for a more natural, dewy look. For example, in Jaclyn’s video she uses Charlotte Tilbury’s Magic Wand (currently out of stock) as the final step. The result: A defined and luminous jawline that anyone, regardless of skill level, can achieve.

Ahead, find a few TZR-approved contour sticks and cream highlighters to help replicate the chiseled glowy look at home.

