There are very few things as freeing as a quick but major haircut — especially as the warm weather rolls in, and especially if it’s some extra-long hair you’re chopping. Amanda Seyfried, fresh off a buzzy turn as the ill-fated Theranos founder in Hulu’s The Dropout, might have been looking for that exact form of pre-summer liberation when she posted an Instagram Story shot of her own recent hair transformation. Amanda Seyfried’s haircut might seem subtle, but the several inches of blonde hair shed is enough to make a big difference.

Seyfried doesn’t post too much on Instagram (a photo with Queen Latifah here, a shot of her cat wearing Easter Bunny ears there) which makes the behind-the-scenes haircut photo all the more exciting. Offering her five million-plus followers an off-the-cuff, head-tilted selfie showing the new length, it looks like the acclaimed actor’s hair now falls just past her shoulders — a very chic, very trendy length. Seyfried even tagged her longtime hairstylist, DJ Quintero, in the story, too. Quintero — who routinely works with other mega-stars like Sarah Jessica Parker and Jessica Chastain — styled Seyfried’s hair for an event just a week earlier, at which it was considerably longer, skimming her mid-back.

The haircut comes amid a whirlwind spring for the actor. Seyfried’s Hulu series raked in not only high viewership ratings but critical acclaim — particularly for her performance — as well. A slew of magazine spreads, interviews, and public appearances followed, which provided plenty of opportunities to witness her signature sophistication-meets-playfulness style and beauty philosophy in action. With all the chaos and attention that comes with promoting a high-profile project, it’s no surprise the famously low-key Seyfried (who lives on a farm with her family when she’s not on-location) would want to hit reset with her refreshing, easy-to-style new haircut.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

The new chop seems lighter, easier to deal with day-to-day, with plenty of natural, beachy waves for shape and movement. As stunning as Seyfried’s signature long hair is, this new length feels more in line with the fun-loving lady who even stops to kiss fans’ dogs from her paparazzi-swarmed car.

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

All that’s left to do now is wait for better photos of the actual haircut — a chop that great needs to be appreciated in full, high-def glory.