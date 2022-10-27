Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen were spotted leaving their offices in New York City in their signature casual look: languid layers and comfy shoes. The co-founders of The Row strode down the street wearing sunglasses, beanie hats, and long, dark, and well-tailored coats. Aside from the colors of their headwear (Mary-Kate wore brown and Ashley wore black), the most distinguishing feature of their respective outfits was their respective choices of shoes. The Olsens wore their preferred comfort footwear, a pair of black suede slides for Mary-Kate while Ashley rocked a pair of gray New Balance 574s.

The latter pair retails for $85, and while the exact style of Mary-Kate’s slides is indistinguishable, one shouldn’t be surprised if they, too, played the “low” in a high-low moment. After all, days earlier, on Oct. 17., Mary-Kate wore a pair of adidas Samba sneakers in black, which are under $100 as well. And the twins have a long history of sporting affordable footwear, often with more luxe pieces from their own label. The list of styles that they’ve worn includes everything from slip-on Vans to flip-flops and Birkenstocks, which they typically pair with a tote bag that fetches well into the thousands.

These personal dressing habits connect with the ethos of The Row, as the label is known for its understated opulence that hinges on quality, tailoring, and simplicity — nothing boisterous or flashy, albeit expensive. Their methods also show that comfort can and perhaps should be a priority and that the most supportive shoes can prevent issues like bunions and back pain.

So, why not take an Olsen approach to fashion and anchor your outfits with a low-key shoe? New Balance has tons of sneaker offerings available, should you want to experiment with styles, pick another neutral color, or play with a more vibrant palette without breaking the bank. You can find Ashley’s exact pair in the carousel below, along with another similar style from the sneaker giant. Beyond that, see two pairs of look-alike slides should you want to take inspiration from Mary-Kate’s look instead.

