Perfumery is nothing new to Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. You may be familiar with their portfolio of fragrances under their fashion line Elizabeth & James, but now, the twin moguls are releasing their very first scent oils under their label, The Row. Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s The Row scent oils were developed in collaboration with artisan perfumer Haley Alexander van Oosten and are available in three unisex sandalwood blends, aptly named R, O, and W.

“We met Haley through her company, L’Oeil du Vert,” Ashley Olsen told The Wall Street Journal. “We started wearing her oils, and the idea of creating something together was a natural progression of our relationship.”

After four years of development, the three rollerball scent oils are now available at The Row’s flagships in New York, Los Angeles, and London (though you can view them online). Each scent offers a different spin on sandalwood, the deep, woody scent popularized by perfumes such as Le Labo’s Santal 33. On the brand’s website, R is described as “Sandalwood’s embrace” with notes of fresh tobacco leaves, burnt esfand seeds, and rose; O “offers its power to envision”, alongside notes of blue water lily, olibanum, and orris; and W “offers its uplifting support to expand,” joined by amber, champa, and incense woods.

Though just 7ml of product, the oils match the luxury price point of the rest of The Row’s lineup, with R and W retailing at $490 and O at $550. It’s not all that shocking, especially considering that the hand-blended oils contain some of the priciest ingredients in perfumery and are available in limited quantities.

It seems more than coincidental that these scents have launched just in time for the holiday shopping season. If you’re feeling particularly generous this year, The Row scent oils would make the perfect gift for the perfume lovers in your life — or a nice end-of-the-year treat to yourself.