Mary-Kate Olsen Reveals Her Laid-Back, Chill Side By Wearing Sneakers To A Party

In true style icon fashion, Mary-Kate Olsen just proved that a dressy party outfit can look so good even with the most casual, unfussy shoe. For proof, take a look at Olsen’s after-party outfit at a Balenciaga event in Paris. For her recent Paris Haute Couture Week look, she ditched the heels and teamed her slinky, party-ready co-ords with a pair of humble white sneakers. What’s more, her exact pair most likely came from Vans, making her ensemble feel even more down-to-earth.

To start, the fashion designer and former actor picked out a pair of silky, roomy black trousers, and a matching lace-trimmed shirt. Then, she layered a black tailored coat on top and completed the look with a pair of all-black square frames, a croc-effect clutch in the same charcoal hue, and, of course, the aforementioned white kicks.

Avid Olsen fans won’t find her choice of footwear all too surprising. She is partial to wearing Vans while walking around New York City. In fact, she even wore the brand’s black and white sneakers just a few months ago, back in March 2021, while running errands. In sum, it’s safe to assume that Vans have become her go-to casual shoe, as of late, and now even made their way into her party outfits.

The Hapa Blonde/BACKGRID

In addition to Olsen, plenty of other A-listers have shown off their Vans in recent street style looks. Take Kim Kardashian, for instance: Even though the star dressed up for Balenciaga’s post-show event, she is still partial to the humble shoes and likes to wear them for more off-duty activities, like to her kid’s soccer games. Hailey Bieber, meanwhile, likes to wear the kicks while running errands. Lastly, trendsetter Emily Ratajkowski also owns a pair of Vans all-white kicks.

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

If you don’t already have a pair of slip-on white sneakers, shop your favorite ahead. Then, take a cue from Olsen and rock them with your fancier party pieces for a relaxed outfit.

