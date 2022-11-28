Despite her astounding ability to pull off literally any hair color (she even makes Harley Quinn’s grungy pink and blue style seem chic), Margot Robbie’s long blonde locks have become her signature. The Australian actress has tried various tones from sandy to platinum, typically opting for soft waves or other similarly effortless hairstyles. A longtime partner of fashion house Chanel, her miminal-yet-polished beauty looks are certainly in line with the brand’s aesthetics. At the recent BAFTA Life In Pictures event, the star decided to finish out her partnership strong; Margot Robbie’s hair bow and simple black suit not only exude swoon-worthy elegance but serve as the perfect inspiration for this year’s holiday party looks.

For the red carpet, the star’s tweed ensemble was given a few modern updates that took things to the next level. Firstly, the wide-legged pants style, open suit button, and oversized gold hoop earrings gave the look a fresh, youthful feel. Her glam, however, is where Robbie really had a chance to shine. Hairstylist Bryce Scarlett gave her hair a perfectly-tousled texture and pulled it back into a half-up style secured by a big black bow. Hair ribbons are an age-old accessory for elevating hair looks, but bow hairstyles have seen a major resurgence as of late. The coquettish trend is currently making the rounds on TikTok, amassing millions of views and drawing inspiration from Florence Pugh in the recent 1950s-inspired thriller Don’t Worry Darling as well as Gossip Girl, which has served as an endless source of preppy beauty inspo since Blair Waldorf first stepped onto the small screen in 2007.

(+) @patidubroff (+) John Phillips/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images INFO 1/2

To complement the look’s subtle elegance, Robbie’s makeup was kept simple and soft. Makeup artist Pati Dubroff let the actress’ gorgeous features do most of the talking with a few coats of mascara, a whisper of blush, and mauve lipstick.

Needless to say, Robbie’s BAFTA look is absolutely perfect for the holidays — plus, it doesn’t require a ton of effort, which is always appreciated during the busy season. All you really need is a hair bow and below, TZR has rounded up a few that’ll instantly capture the essence of Robbie’s coquette-chic hairstyle.

