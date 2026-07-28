Wedding bells are ringing for Madison Beer and Justin Herbert. The musician and the Los Angeles Chargers quarterback just announced their engagement in a joint Instagram post, which has quickly gone viral online. Beer’s outfit for the special moment included plenty of bridal-coded, white wardrobe staples that also double as ideal summer separates.

Beer’s look prominently included With Jéan’s Grace skirt, a crocheted lace style with a knee-length hem, available to shop on Revolve for just $198. The sweet piece could be seen in all of Beer’s engagement photos, fluttering as she wandered through grassy fields with Herbert. It also served as a focal point when paired with her simple cream cardigan, another ideal summertime piece. Both items’ layering potential comes from their lightweight materials and neutral hue, which can be effortlessly mixed and matched with any number of tank tops or bralettes.

However, Beer didn’t let her clothes do all the heavy lifting. The singer’s timeless accessories — a gold square-faced watch and small pearl drop earrings — also brought an equally elegant touch to the romantic occasion. She completed her look with a stack of pavé rings, plus a pair of gold slip-on mules.

Of course, Beer’s engagement ring took center stage for the occasion. The star’s new jewelry from Herbert included a cushion-cut diamond with an elongated shape, placed in a solitaire setting. As for the band, it appears to be crafted from white gold or platinum — making it a dreamy centerpiece for all of Beer’s upcoming outfits as she embraces her new fiancée status to Herbert. It also arrives shortly before the pair’s one-year dating anniversary. Fittingly, Herbert even made a cameo in her “lovergirl” music video, too.

Beer’s engagement marks a special highlight for the singer, who’s had a busy year so far. Throughout 2026, she’s been traveling across Europe and North America on her Locket tour, which even included a sold-out show at Madison Square Garden. She’s also made appearances at Herbert’s NFL games, cheering him on from the stands — and taking on the position of sports’ latest WAG with gusto.

Indeed, love is in the air. Beer and Herbert’s engagement is the latest celebrity relationship to make a splash this year, following Emma Roberts’ recent wedding to Cody John — and, of course, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s star-studded nuptials. As Beer celebrates her engagement and plans her upcoming wedding, we’re already awaiting more adorable bride-to-be moments from the lovestruck star.