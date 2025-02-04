If it wasn’t already clear that copper is the biggest winter hair color trend, consider it now official. Emma Roberts just debuted “Sunrise Red” hair via Instagram, adding her name to the growing list of celebs like fellow Scream Queens star Keke Palmer as well as Cardi B and Rachel Brosnahan, who also recently tried out the warm, spicy shade.

The recently engaged actor and Belletrist founder revealed her new look on Feb. 2, and instantly the comment section was flooded with comparisons to another famous redhead — her aunt, Julia Roberts. While Julia often switches up her look from blonde to red and back again, some of her most memorable roles (like Pretty Woman and My Best Friend’s Wedding) have involved a fiery hair hue, so it’s easy to make the comparison.

That said, this isn’t the American Horror Story star’s first rodeo as a redhead. Back in 2017, she stepped out with “cayenne spice” hair. And a few months later, she showed up at the Academy Awards with an even brighter copper color. The look didn’t last for long, though, as Roberts headed back to the blonde life in just a matter of months.

But now she’s giving red hair another whirl, thanks to her trusted team at Nine Zero One Salon. The “Sunrise Red” shade given to her by co-owner and colorist Nikki Lee is more rose gold than the copper colors she’s worn in the past and the effect really warms up her complexion, making for quite the dramatic transformation. To provide even more impact, celebrity stylist Riawna Capri gave Roberts a fresh cut and added extensions for length and volume before styling her hair into the perfect tousled blowout.

Is Roberts gearing up for a new role as a redhead? Or is she following the lead of other celebs who are simply looking to spice things up this winter? In either case, her color change just solidified the fact that copper hair is still seriously on-trend for the season, so expect to see more of your favorite A-listers follow suit soon.