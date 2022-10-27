Danai Gurira is embracing the sheer trend — not through the typical dress or top, but with a catsuit. Gurira wore the Gabriela Hearst hand-crochet jumpsuit in black from the Spring/Summer 2023 collection, to Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles on Oct. 26. The Marvel movies actor looked so glam in the number which featured long sleeves, a flared leg, and a large, swirl motif that stood out against her bare skin. (She only wore black high-waisted underwear and a coordinated bra underneath.) She accessorized with black sunglasses, pointed-toe pumps, and a headscarf. She also carried a striped bag in gold, white, and black by the designer.

The outfit choice also reflects a general trend towards catsuits that’s been seen for over a year. For Fall/Winter 2021, patterned high-neck versions reigned triumphantly — look back at Prada’s show to see a floral-printed one-piece and at Halpern, which showed a leopard-printed number, will offer all the proof. There were a select few — like Tom Ford and Mugler — who hopped on the see-through trend from then and embraced materials such as mesh and lace. Options have only become more abundant, with affordable brands like Skims having released their body-compressing take on the garment in 2022.

Hearst’s version, on the flip side, is as much about celebrating fine handicrafts as it is showcasing a sultry silhouette. Her embroidery was fine but not delicate, and the catsuit itself was sensual without falling into the expected, skin-tight category. (She did, however, send the model down the runway in this piece without a bra for a very high-fashion effect.)

While it may be easy to spend time picturing all the ways you could wear it while on, say, an upcoming winter escape trip to warmer weather, Gurira’s exact catsuit is not yet available to purchase. Until it goes to market, you can see and shop several other catsuits of various constructions in TZR’s edit, below.

