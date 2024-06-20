When it comes to press tours, celebrities tend to schedule their promo-related stretches in one of two ways: Some A-listers go the more hectic route, where they’ll pack as many interviews as they can into less than a week. This often results in fashion muses styling multiple outfits in under 24 hours. Other stars will extend their junkets out over month-long periods — like Lupita Nyong’o, who just kicked off month three of promoting A Quiet Place: Day One. On June 19, Nyong'o continued her press tour style streak in a leopard-print slip dress from Betsey Johnson, which shockingly costs less than $90.

While en route to 30 Rockefeller Plaza to film an episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers, Nyong’o was snapped by the paparazzi looking sun-kissed and summer-ready — and that wasn’t even her official TV-approved attire (more on that later). She started her latest street style moment with the aforementioned leopard-print midi dress courtesy of Betsey Johnson. The spaghetti-strap slip featured intricate lace strips throughout the bodice and along the hem of her skirt. The leopard-print theme continued onto her footwear of the day: The Black Panther actor strutted through Rockefeller Plaza in slingback leopard pumps from Gianvito Rossi. To let her statement midi and matching pumps grab all the worthy attention, Nyong’o opted for classic accessories, starting with a black top-handle bag from Celine, a chunky gold bracelet, diamond stud earrings, and rimless brown-tinted sunglasses.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Just a few hours later, Nyong’o sat down with Seth Meyers to chat about her upcoming horror film which serves as the prequel to A Quiet Place, which starred Emily Blunt. Nyong’o swapped her luxe leopard look with a semi-sheer black gown complete with a glamorous fringe skirt that flowed behind her as she walked. The Academy Award winner chose sky-high platform pumps and silver hoop earrings to round out her second OOTD.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Since A Quiet Place: Day One doesn’t hit theaters until June 28, there’s plenty of time for Nyong’o to deliver at least one or two more stellar press tour looks. So, be sure to keep an eye on your Instagram timeline for her next enviable ensemble. In the meantime, channel her final ‘fit via the curated edit below. And hurry, because Nyong’o’s exact Betsey Johnson number is still available online — for now, that is.