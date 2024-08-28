Although the transition from summer to fall can be bittersweet, the change in season always brings the opportunity to switch up your look. For the curly and coily haired girlies, this often means swapping your braids, locs, and short crops for a sleek silk press. But you don’t have to give up your texture or stop heading to the braiding salon just because the warm weather is over. There are tons of ways to adjust your curl pattern with a fresh cut or update your protective style to match autumn’s energy. In fact, the best fall 2024 protective hairstyles and natural haircuts allow for easy styling and are complementary to seasonal wardrobe changes like hats and scarves. Plus, they’re, of course, fierce and on-trend for the time of year when you want to stand out and feel rejuvenated.

Not sure what to look for? TZR has tapped celebrity hairstylists to give you all the details on what hairstyles will be popular this season and who they are best suited for. For protective styles, no need to get rid of familiar favorites like Fulani braids or boho braids – they’re here to stay. And if you’re looking for a fresh cut, the trending natural looks are all about interesting shapes, so maybe go for bangs or an angular chop. No matter what you’re searching for from your fall trim or braided style, there are so many great options that will definitely fit your needs.

Ahead, you’ll find all the natural hairstyle inspiration for the months ahead. You might have trouble picking just one.

Protective Styles

Fulani Braids

One of the most worn protective hairstyles of summer 2024 was definitely the Fulani technique, a look featuring a cornrow design on the top of the head that feeds into long braids. Because there is so much creative freedom that comes with achieving this look, including different braiding patterns and lengths, global hair braider Kamilah Dunbar says that she’s still expecting to see varieties of the style throughout autumn. The hairstylist also notes that Fulani braids work well with the fashions and accessories typical of the cold-weather season. Because the braids are flat on the top of the head, they “allow for [more] styling options with head pieces such as scarves and fedoras,” says Dunbar. She also notes that because cornrows are very tight on the more delicate frontal hairs, she would not suggest this look for anybody who struggles with traction alopecia. “A good candidate for this style is anyone with a strong, full hairline since the attention grabbing part of the style is at the front,” says Dunbar.

French Curl Braids

While it’s common to go short during the summer to make handling the heat easier, autumn and winter see many growing out their hair or trying longer styles to add back that warmth. A protective style that gives Rapunzel-like length and adds a cozy aura to your whole look is the French curl braiding method. This usually features long, layered braids that tie off mid-shaft, leaving abundant curls to cascade down your back. The adorable face-framing layers and lush curls add such a sweet, snuggly vibe which perfectly encapsulates the energy of the season. For extra fall vibes, try a deep wine color like the one pictured above to capture a vampy spirit.

Boho Braided Bob

“Curly hair [added into] knotless braids has the ladies in the most loving chokehold,” says Dunbar. Bohemian knotless braids, featuring loose curly stands, was the most popular protective style of this past summer and Dunbar asserts that it is not going anywhere this fall. However, the expert braider recommends trying the bob form for the cooler weather. “It takes less time to install, but it will give the softness of [your natural] hair being out during cooler months,” says Dunbar. She also adds that this style is best for those who already have short hair because it makes sure that your natural strands are completely tucked away in the braids. Pro tip: “If you don’t like to sit long, opt for wider parts because the curls give fullness anyway,” says Dunbar.

Butterfly Locs

Another style that really screams fall is butterfly locs. The soft, ethereal vitality of this look pairs perfectly with a seasonal uniform of cozy oversized sweaters and boots. It’s also super versatile as you can style the look half-up half-down, add in hair jewelry, or delicately pull it back with a bow for the ultimate coquettish feel. Similar to French curls, choosing the right color wisely can further embed you into the autumn spirit. A deep burnt orange shade like the one above will match your pumpkin spice latte, making you the walking embodiment of the season.

Natural Haircuts

Collarbone Cut

Last month saw the growing popularity of the collar-bone length ‘clavi-cut’ and the hype doesn’t seem like it’ll be dying down anytime soon. Celebrity hairstylist Kendall Dorsey says the look’s versatility makes it great for adjusting to chillier temperatures and suggests adding soft layers that can help expose your natural texture. “You can be flirty with [the shorter pieces] or pin them up like Brigitte Bardot.” And because of its styling ease, he adds that this look would be perfect for somebody who is a professional with an on-the-go lifestyle, but still wants to have that “chic” and “cool” vibe. A model example is how hairstylist @byspsignature cut Annaise Bercy’s curls right to her collar-bone with shorter face-framing layers.

Triangle Layered Cut

Fall is most people’s busy season, and with that said, you want to choose a style that isn’t difficult to maintain, but still feels updated and chic. Hairstylist and co-founder of Flawless By Gabrielle Union, Larry Sims says that the triangle layered cut perfectly fits this description. The look can be described as a “textured top cut with volume and blended shaved sides,” says Sims. For those not interested in using hot tools, he adds that you won’t need a flat iron for styling and the hair grows out really nicely. “I think this look is amazing for anyone who wants no-nonsense fuss-free hair,” says Sims. “The maintenance on this cut could require a visit to your barber or the salon once a month versus weekly or bi-weekly visits.”

Curly Bangs

Although the idea of cutting bangs can be scary, Dorsey says that they are great for someone looking to reshape their curls or coils. Fall is all about new beginnings, so why not make the big chop once September hits? The hairstylist says that the look is great for anyone who is interested in trying out fringe because it can tailored by length or shape depending on what you want and your hair type. He also adds that autumn weather makes for the most ideal conditions since you won’t have to deal with hairs sticking to your forehead in the summer heat.

Pixie Cut

Pixie cuts might be a choice cut for handling hot temperatures, but Sims says that you shouldn’t discount the ultra-chic look for the cool weather. This style on natural hair allows for trouble-free maintenance while still having your texture peek through. Sims styled this look on singer and actor Letoya Luckett by allowing her natural waves to reveal themselves on the sides, but flat-ironing the top for a sleek finish. He also notes that the platinum blonde adds some extra oomph and that wow factor that you’d want when stepping out in a fresh look.