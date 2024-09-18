Halle Berry might be the undisputed patron saint of short, chic haircuts. She’s had pixies, bobs, pageboys, angular chops, and full-on buzzcuts over the years and, somehow, they’re all equally stunning. She’s dabbled in long hair plenty of times in the past, too, but always manages to find herself returning to an above-the-neck chop — which means endless short hair inspiration for her millions of fans. Even when she isn’t undergoing a huge change and instead just subtly shaking up her look, there’s still plenty to admire. Just in time for the official late-September start of fall, Berry’s blunt bob got a refreshing pick-me-up in shape, length, and color, all of which are worth experimenting with at home. Major fall hair makeovers might be all over your timeline and For Your Page, but Berry proves that it’s often the smallest tweaks that yield the biggest difference.

The Oscar-winning actor was spotted in New York, walking through midtown on Sept. 17, in between promotional engagements for her new movie, Never Let Go. Her entire publicity blitz for the film has seen the star dressed up in a very fall-friendly color palette of rich browns, golds, bronzes, and taupes, and this look was no exception. And really, the cozy shades of cowl-necked snake-print blouse just play up the fresh golden-toned highlights in her curly bob.

(+) The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images (+) The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Even with Berry’s head tilted up as she walks, which naturally makes the back of her hair look longer, the neat, precise nature of her blunt-cut ends can be appreciated. It’s a total misconception that the technique isn’t as effective on curly textures — if anything, it makes spirals and coils look even fuller and healthier.

It’s a small but significant length change from the more asymmetric look Berry was loving through much of 2024 and 2023. She would often break the short cut up with longer extensions and hair pieces, but this newer bob feels like the ideal in-between compromise. There’s also a matter of color. Berry flitted between brighter, lighter shades of blonde and all-over caramel, again making her latest look’s golden-toned highlights land somewhere in the middle.

Berry’s asymmetric haircut circa spring 2023. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

All in all, Berry’s look is the sort of fall refresh anyone can do. A few well-placed highlights and a trim are the only two things you need.