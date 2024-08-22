Right now, celebrities are divided by one major line: those who are dedicated to soaking up every remaining moment of summer, and those who would prefer to speed right into fall — Labor Day Weekend be damned. While she can rock a cold-weather look like no other, Lori Harvey seems to be firmly on the forever-summer end of the spectrum. She’s maximizing the sunny season with luxe vacations, boat-friendly outfits, and enough beach-ready beauty looks to fill an entire mood board. On her latest exotic getaway, Harvey’s white pedicure taps into the summer’s top nail color overall, a clean, fresh shade that’s ideal for any sort of seaside activity. There are just a few weeks left ‘til autumn, but Harvey’s nails might make you wish August would never end.

It’s not exactly clear where the young star is posting from, but the shots she’s shared on Instagram of lavish dinners, boats bobbing in the bay, and five-star hotel rooms indicates it’s some sort of luxury locale. In one mirror selfie uploaded to her Story, Harvey can be seen posing in a full-length mirror with her friend, both women dressed resort-casual in crisp shorts and ‘00s-style chunky flip-flops — perfect for showing off the immaculate white pedicure so bright, it practically emits its own luminous glow.

Tropical tones aside, white might be summer’s signature color — there’s a reason why wearing the color all-over is a traditional (though some might say outdated) faux-pas past Labor Day. Harvey takes the beachy shade to the max by wearing it literally head-to-toe. The only break is in her black-trimmed raffia tote bag. The pedicure itself is cool and classic, a true blue-toned white — not a cream or an eggshell — lacquered over neat, square-shaped toenails. Paired with her simple sandals and gleaming gold anklets, it’s a streamlined and stylish choice for a trip to the beach.

While a white manicure or pedicure is always a hit for summer, this year seems to be an especially big one for the color. Rihanna, Sabrina Carpenter, Ariana Grande, and Kerry Washington have all shown the crisp shade off this year. With a few weeks left in the season, there’s still time for more A-listers to join in, too.

If you end up missing the boat on summer whites, just wait for fall to end and another opportunity will present itself — hello, snowy winter whites.