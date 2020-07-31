When adding a new piece to your wardrobe, it's important to consider whether or not it may transition from one season to the next. This is especially true for raffia pieces, which typically get tons of use between Memorial Day and Labor Day, only to be stowed away for the remainder of the year. The straw texture is a crown jewel of resort and cruise collections each year, but many have wondered — is it possible to wear raffia pieces past Labor Day? The answer, while complicated, is yes — so long as you invest in the right piece. Right now, the savings on this season's styles are growing by the day, making it well worth taking the plunge.

Raffia palm originates in parts of Africa and Central and South America. The sun-dried finished product wields a super tropical look, which has lent itself time and time again to tote bags, woven hats, and other beach-bound accessories. Still, when looking back into the archives, straw bags have made appearances on surprising occasions — take, for example, Alexa Chung's beach tote, which she styled with a white sundress and a black trench coat in mid-February for LFW. While the texture is known for evoking summer, it's totally primed for adding life to other parts of your wardrobe — especially those demure coats and blazers that need an extra pop.

Darren Gerrish/WireImage/Getty Images

So, rather than tucking away the warm-weather buys until next season, continue ahead for the most versatile raffia styles on the market today:

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Raffia Pieces You Can Wear Past Labor Day: A A K S Sinsi Dot

This shoulder bag features a navy build and pink accents, with a flap-top that situates the bag for unpredictable weather (as opposed to than closure-free beach totes).

Raffia Pieces You Can Wear Past Labor Day: Cult Gaia Uma Sandal - Soil

Punctuated by punchy beaded tassels, these blush-toned sandals are the perfect pair to trade your espadrilles for. The kitten heel features an open toe that's ideal for any fall function.

Raffia Pieces You Can Wear Past Labor Day: Cesta Collective Rainbow Crossbody

Now available for pre-order, this shoulder bag is mixing together all of Cesta's best stripe pairings in one eye-popping piece.

Raffia Pieces You Can Wear Past Labor Day: GIOVANNA Venus Raffia Mule Bordeaux

Perfect for pairing with culottes and slipping on to run errands, these Bordeaux-hued mules are part of Giovanna's latest footwear drop — and they're going, fast.

Raffia Pieces You Can Wear Past Labor Day: YSL Nolita Small Raffia And Leather Shoulder Bag

In classic Saint Laurent fashion, this all-black rendition of the classic beach bag is poised for wearing all winter long.

Raffia Pieces You Can Wear Past Labor Day: MALONE SOULIERS Carmen 45mm Raffia Square-toe Mules

This mule is a textured alternate to the basic nude heel, giving any workwear ensemble an easy, stylish boost.

Raffia Pieces You Can Wear Past Labor Day: YSL Cotton-Faille Trimmed Faux Raffia Hat

Now on sale, this style puts an urban spin on the wicker boater hat, trimming its lightweight faux raffia in a cotton-faille ribbon.

Raffia Pieces You Can Wear Past Labor Day: Brunello Cucinelli Raffia Leather Top-Handle Bucket Bag

The cult-loved bucket bag has been viral for years now, and Brunello Cucinelli's revision mixes smooth leathers with caramel-toned raffia for a darker piece that blends seamlessly with fall and winter fashions.

Raffia Pieces You Can Wear Past Labor Day: Monrowe Cruz

Also in the same color family, Monrowe's flat-top boater hat offers an edgy take on the summer staple.

Raffia Pieces You Can Wear Past Labor Day: Oscar De La Renta Raffia Fringe Hoops

Earrings are a super underrated way to wear the woven raffia trend, and Oscar de la Renta's pair of milky hoops will pair seamlessly with all your winter whites.

Raffia Pieces You Can Wear Past Labor Day: Cult Gaia Turband - Zest

Though known for its handbags, Cult Gaia's green apple-hued headwrap is, of course, great for summer — but it can also be integrated with floating frocks through spring and fall.