Every year, one of the most talked-about editorials online is Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit issue. Its past cover stars include Tyra Banks, Kate Upton, and Ashley Graham — even Beyoncé — but perhaps the biggest name to make a splash on the internet thus far is Martha Stewart. Yes, the 81 year old is one of four A-listers to appear on Sports Illustrated’s 2023 swimsuit covers, joining Megan Fox, Kim Petras, and Brooks Nader. This year’s lineup is strong and fans are especially loving Stewart’s photos. If you quickly scroll through the Instagram comments for her SI cover pic, you’ll see comments from users like: “An absolutely goddess omg” and “Martha is forever the reigning queen 👑🙌🏼”

Naturally, we’d have to agree with her fans: the iconic businesswoman is thriving in her cover image, for which she struck a graceful and powerful pose while wearing a white Monday Swimwear one-piece, a voluminous orange cover-up by Torso Creations, and a ring by Jacob & Co. In a video for SI, Stewart revealed that she was motivated to participate in this year’s shoot because she wanted to show people that a woman her age can “still look good, feel good, be good.” Given the rallying cry behind her photo on social media, she has certainly inspired everyone to embrace their beauty in every era of their lives.

(+) Greg Swales/Sports Illustrated (+) Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated INFO 1/2

As for Stewart’s fellow SI cover stars, they are making waves of their own. Fox’s cover is accompanied by additional images of the star in various swimsuits, including a $25 I.AM.GIA bikini bottom, while Petras, a German pop singer and Grammy winner, is only the second transgender woman to cover the magazine in its history (Leyna Bloom was the first). Along with her cover, Petras also announced she is releasing her first major album, Feed the Beast, on June 23.

In addition to these stars, the SI swimsuit roster includes Jasmine Sanders, Padma Lakshmi, Yumi Nu alongside notable rookies like Lauren Chan and Nicole Williams English. “Our goal with the 2023 issue is to continue to evoke captivating and thought-provoking conversations,” said MJ Day, SI Swimsuit’s editor-in-chief, in a press statement. “While the industry wavers on its arbitrary notion of beauty, our issue has stayed the course, showcasing the women of today, the women shaping the future.”

You can pick up the issue on newsstands May 18 or in the meantime, browse through the SI website to catch up on all the latest interviews with the cover stars. And for those who have an eye on the celebrity fashion, you can shop the exact pieces, plus similar items, your favorite celeb wore ahead.