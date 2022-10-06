If you’re looking for sultry, cool-girl beauty inspiration, look no further than Lori Harvey’s Instagram. The model and SKN By LH founder has been churning out stunning looks throughout the entire Fashion Week season, from New York to every European destination. This past weekend, Harvey attended Business of Fashion’s BoF 500 Gala in Paris, France to honor some of the world’s most influential figures in fashion and culture — and her makeup did not disappoint. Lori Harvey’s red lipstick moment was particularly memorable, especially because it offered a bold pop of color to contrast with her all-black ensemble.

In an Instagram post, the star’s stylist Elly Karamoh shared that her flowy black jumpsuit and headscarf were from Haitian designer Victor Glemaud’s Fall ‘22 ready-to-wear collection, which was inspired by Mbissine Thérèse Diop and her breakthrough role in the 1966 film Black Girl, directed by Ousmane Sembène. “The collection was narrated by 27 all-Black models walking down the runway wearing traditionally chic headscarves, reintroducing the African silhouette in a modern way,” Karamoh writes, sharing that Harvey wore look number nine from the runway, paired with Spring ‘22 Saint Laurent pumps. The effect is regal, with the fabrics and colors flowing together in fluid harmony — save for that striking jolt of red, the ultimate statement shade.

As a complement to the Glemaud look, makeup artist Nadia Tayeh applied a bold, cherry-red lip on Harvey. She kept the rest of the makeup somewhat simple, with delicately lined eyes, soft contour, and perfectly sculpted eyebrows. Though her hair was mostly obscured by the headscarf, Harvey credited Ricky Mota with hairstyling.

Harvey’s BoF Gala appearance is just one of many jaw-dropping looks she’s debuted in recent weeks, and she seems to be getting more experimental. At London Fashion Week, she stole the show with perfectly coiled Bantu Knots, a stunning departure from her usual sleek bob or occasional braided style.

In August, she took the red carpet at the Me Time premiere with her hair styled into a demure chignon with deep side-bangs, which were partially obscured by a Greg Lauren-designed hooded gown.

Her bright red lipstick at Paris Fashion Week reaffirms Harvey’s status as an up-and-coming beauty icon, as well as her willingness to step outside of her comfort zone. The star typically sticks to neutral lip shades, but there’s no denying the power of red lips — especially in the fall season.