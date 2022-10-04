This Fashion Month, there were many mother-daughter moments that got fans excited. Kate Moss, for example, was spotted cheering on Lila Moss at the Fendi runway show at New York Fashion Week while Victoria Beckham and her daughter Harper had a special night out together after the designer’s runway show in Paris. Another celebrity duo was also in Europe around the same time: Lori and Marjorie Harvey, whose Parisian outfits made a glamorous statement in a recent Instagram post. (Marjorie shared a photo of the two hanging out and being cute while in Paris.)

In the IG snap posted on Oct. 3, both Lori and Marjorie opted for similar, but also slightly different variations of fall outerwear. The mom-of-three wore a trench coat with a contemporary twist thanks to the exaggerated lapel. The statement detail made the number stand out. Underneath the coat, she wore a pair of opera gloves and leather knee-high boots. She completed the look with bold white sunglasses. Lori, on the other hand, wore a minimalist gray ensemble. She styled a floor-length, double-breasted gray coat with a coordinating turtleneck top and black pants. For her accessories, she opted for mirrored sunglasses and a baseball cap, her signature as of late.

The duo’s fall-appropriate outfits provide two different ways to style your own go-to outerwear for the season. If you prefer a more matchy-matchy ensemble, give Lori’s look a try by styling your sweater to your jacket. Alternatively, if you prefer more drama in your coverup, you can opt for a statement coat and make that the focal point as Marjorie did. No matter which outfit you try, however, it’s really about the confident and powerful attitude you put forth while rocking the ensemble. This, Lori and her mother nailed.

For ease, peruse the TZR-approved pieces you’ll need to channel both ladies’ outfits ahead. Consider this your shopping cheat sheet for putting together a fall look that feels cool and glamorous.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.