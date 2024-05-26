Considering that fact that most stars are creatives in some form or another, it comes as no surprise that so many play around with self expression. Sometimes this comes in the form of more temporary fixes, like switching up their hair color, or it can be a bit more permanent. Tattoos are a common way for anyone to adorn their bodies — whether it’s purely aesthetic or carries a deeper meaning. And we couldn’t help but notice there’s one spot in particular your favorite celebs love to get inked: their wrists.

Celebrity wrist tattoo proponents include those who are covered in ink from head to toe (like Rihanna and Miley, for example) as well as those who don’t boast any other forms of body art (like Emma Stone). In terms of the latter, the location might be ideal because it’s relatively easy to conceal with a sleeve or some bracelets, but you can still give a sneak peek with a simple wave to the camera. And the small amount of real estate makes it a great spot for the dainty tiny tattoos that celebs like Kaia Gerber and Hailey Bieber always seem to be acquiring.

These stylish stars’ wrist tattoos are as varied in symbolism (or lack thereof) as they are in design. They range from souvenirs of a mother-daughter bonding moments commemorations of career accomplishments. But of course, some of them remain a total mystery.

Itching for some fresh ink of your own? Keep reading to find some inspiration via your favorite celebs — while learning a little bit more about them.

Jennifer Aniston

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

If Aniston follows numerology, the “11 11” tattoo on her wrist could be symbolic of synchronicity, but 11s also seem to follow the actor and entrepreneur. Her birthdate is February 11th and her beloved dog (whose name happens to be tattooed on her foot) passed away in 2011.

Hailey Bieber

Bieber, who has a collection of tiny tattoos, had artist Melina Wendlandt add a delicate bow to her wrist back in December.

Miley Cyrus

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Cyrus has quite a collection of tattoos, including an anchor and Om symbol on her wrist.

Priyanka Chopra

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

Chopra’s "Daddy's Lil Girl..." tattoo is — as you could probably guess — a tribute to her late father. But what you may not know is that the design came from her dad’s actual handwriting, and she had to trick him into writing the phrase on paper just days before he passed away.

Lisa Bonet

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Bonet’s left arm has a bit of a serpentine theme. She has a snake encircling her wrist next to Medusa’s face on her forearm.

Gisele Bündchen

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

The supermodel’s wrist boasts a dainty star design. The celestial theme continues with the body art on her ankle, a collection of stars and crescent moon that was recently altered into a tree form.

Rihanna

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Fenty founder’s wrist tattoos include a decorative cross and a bracelet-style henna design.

Jessica Alba

The actor told The Late Show host Stephen Colbert that her Sanskrit lotus tattoo was inspired by her first breakup.

Emma Stone

Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images

Although the Poor Things star’s bird footprint tattoo has a sweet meaning (it represents her mother’s favorite song “Blackbird” and the two got them together in celebration of her beating cancer), don’t be surprised if it disappears one of these days. She told the Smartless podcast hosts that she might laser the decade-old ink, lamenting its “poor” design.

Kaia Gerber

Gerber has quickly become something of a tiny tattoo collector. As for what’s on her wrist, the actor and supermodel has a tiny bouquet inked by artist Evan Kim.

Drew Barrymore

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Barrymore, who got her 12th tattoo live on her talk show back in November, also has “Olive and Frankie” inked on the inside of her wrists in honor of her two daughters.

Emilia Clarke

Clarke’s wrist ink is a nod to her iconic Game of Thrones character. The flying dragons tattoo was the work of celebrity-favorite artist Dr. Woo.

Zoe Saldana

JB Lacroix/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The tiny black star inside the Emilia Perez actor’s wrist is one of at least 10 “hidden tattoos” she has, according to a 2014 interview with David Letterman.