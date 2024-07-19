When Kylie Jenner seemingly overnight transitioned her style toward a more demure look, longtime fans of the reality star were excited for the change. There was, though, a bit of wistfulness about what was being left behind. For years, Jenner had made bold, edgy, and extremely fun fashion and beauty choices an integral part of her aesthetic. Her shift toward the “quiet luxury” trend was an undeniably cool one, but what about the visual drama she loved for years? It turns out those fears were unfounded. Between Jenner’s new cartilage piercing and the resurgence of her beloved pink wigs, it seems like The Old Kylie never really left. Instead, she’s fusing both sides of her personality to create something totally fresh.

All week long, Jenner’s been spotted around Rome, Italy with her two young children in tow. They’ve been seen at landmarks, walking the cobblestone streets, and checking out celebrated restaurants, dressed in breezy summer staples like a fit-and-flare denim midi dress. While out at dinner one night, Jenner decided to film a quick TikTok in which fans can get a clear glimpse at the large hoop earring stuck through the midpoint of her ear cartilage — it was previously obscured by her voluminous blowout.

Typically referred to as a conch piercing, the earring punctures the center swath of cartilage rather than the outer portion where most smaller studs or hoops are usually placed. It makes a statement, sure, but the relatively low-key nature of the jewelry itself makes the bold look feel even more casual. It seems to be a simple hammered platinum band with a little texture.

That doesn’t seem to be Jenner’s only cartilage adornment either. As she continues to move through the video, it looks like she also has at least one sparkling stone placed in her upper ear, in the spot where most cartilage piercings are found. The fact that it’s undetectable until Jenner moves her hair adds such a cool element — it’s a literal hidden gem.

Conch piercings aren’t anything new in general, but they’re certainly not as popular as other earring placements are right now. With Jenner’s Midas touch co-signing the style, though, they might end up defining the second half of the year.