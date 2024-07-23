You don’t have to be a dedicated Marvel fan to know that Blake Lively was going to go all out — and then some — for the premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine. She dresses to the nines and extremely on-theme for every screening and event she shows up at, but this one is special. It’s a passion project for her husband, Ryan Reynolds, but Lively herself makes a highly-anticipated cameo in the film, too. Accordingly, she turned up on the red carpet in a crimson jumpsuit, high ponytail, and some extremely cool jewelry. It looks like Lively’s cartilage piercing is actually two distinct holes, positioned right next to each other at the very upper curve of her ear. It’s not usual that you’ll see a double piercing like this, located so close together, but it makes for one cool statement look — especially considering the pair of rubies she chose to wear.

Lively showed up at the New York City premiere not her husband’s arm, but rather Gigi Hadid’s. The pair are long-documented besties, and decided to coordinate their looks to reflect the costumes worn by the film’s two male leads. Where Hadid’s short bob was swooped and curled, Lively’s long, golden blonde hair was gathered up into a high ponytail and secured with a spiked wrap. This proved to be ideal for showing off the set of red earrings just beneath.

(+) Michael Loccisano/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images (+) Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images INFO 1/2

In closeup shots of Lively’s look, you can see exactly where the pair of piercings are located. One in the traditional spot, nestled right into the conch of her ear curve. The other is located on the outer edge, a location sometimes referred to a helix. To highlight the staggered positioning, one of Lively’s earrings is smaller than the other, which creates a fun, textured effect at a distance.

DAMEBK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

While Lively shed her other jewelry when she changed into her blue-and-red after-party look, she kept the wedge of ruby earrings in. Her rose-covered post-premiere outfit was a more casual, classically femme counterpart to the bold jumpsuit, the double piercings helped add the touch of edge for which she’s now known.