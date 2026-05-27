As far as I’m concerned, Jennie is an underrated manicure muse. The K-pop star (one fourth of Blackpink, one of the bestselling girl groups of all time) is properly lauded for her effortless ability to blend streetwear and high fashion. But her nail game is equally deserving of plaudits — for example, the metallic mermaid mani she wore to the 2026 Met Gala or this crimson “C French.” And the singer just scored another win at the Chanel 2026 Métiers d'Art Collection Seoul Show, where she rocked the chicest monochrome black-and-white French manicure.

For the May 26 runway presentation, the Chanel ambassador donned a look from the brand’s most recent Cruise collection, featuring high-waisted sailor pants and a deep-v maillot in the signature Chanel black-and-white color scheme. Just as eye-catching (and monochromatic)? Her long almond French manicure, which included a glossy black base and crisp white half-moon tips. Two accent nails bore the brand’s iconic camellias; one in white, the other black. The black camellia sat over a white base with black tips, the single inverted digit in the set.

The mani was the handiwork of the legendary South Korean nail artist Park Eunkyung, who frequently collaborates with members of Blackpink; most recently, she created the milky square French mani Jisoo sported on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Korea and intricate 3D bubble nails for Lisa.

Rounding out the glam, the “Love Hangover” chanteuse opted for a long, bouncy, blowout — perfect for the “fresh off the yacht” vibe of her ensemble — along with a glossy, blurred lip, softly radiant skin, and subtly flicked eyeliner.