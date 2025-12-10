Nostalgia for the early aughts and all the elements of style that defined it has had an incredible run both this year and last. We saw the return of the decade’s ultimate it bag, Balenciaga’s Le City (championed by it girls then and now), followed shortly by a second coming of the Murakami x Louis Vuitton collab, the J’Adore Dior t-shirt, the Alexander McQueen skull scarf, and the Chloe Paddington bag. The Spring-Summer 2026 runways saw another 2000s icon — the military hussar jacket — enter the chat at Vaquera, Ann Demeulemeester, McQueen, and more.

A quick search on Pinterest reveals that the outerwear style made its initial splash on Kate Moss at Glastonbury in 2005, at Balmain Spring 2009, and Burberry Fall 2010. Further research confirms that the statement jacket was once considered a uniform, with its signature metal buttons, extravagant epaulets and sharp collar, often reserved for commanding authority and attention.

Now it's synonymous with cool girls (and guys) everywhere. Case in point: Jenna Ortega wore a vest style, paired back to a denim mini skirt when she attended Jonathan Anderson’s debut Christian Dior show back in October 2025. A few weeks later, Jodie Turner Smith stepped out in a more traditional version from Keburia SS26 with slouchy jeans for a party after the Victoria’s Secret show. Even on the runway, the jacket was shown in wide variety, proving that even though it has maintained its original detail and design, there are more ways to wear them now than ever.

Scroll ahead to see some of our favorites.

Low-Rise & Shine

Courtesy of McQueen

Who knew a military jacket could be this sexy? In the hands of McQueen’s Seán McGirr, it certainly is. This look is one of a handful in the collection that turned a spotlight on the early aughts statement piece, but we love how simple this getup is to recreate. Once the temperatures rise again this spring, tie on a beaded bra top with your favorite low rise jeans and you’ll be basking in nostalgia in the best way possible.

Staying In Neutral

WWD/Getty Images

Burberry’s take on the military jacket is a bit more literal (and wearable) than the aforementioned McQueen look. Designer Daniel Lee honed in on the British heritage label’s house codes — neutrals, tailoring, and of course, a touch of the notorious plaid. When styling the 2000s staple a la the English, pair it back to matching knee-length shorts, a sheer tank and mules.

Double The Denim, Double The Fun

SAVIKO/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

What happens when you mix the military jacket with some ‘80s edge? Well, for one thing, you get one of the most memorable looks from Vaquera’s SS26 collection. Their take called to mind an earlier iteration from Balmain, back in 2009, also crafted in a light, almost acid-washed denim. Rather than pair it back to white jeans like Christophe Decarnin did some 15-plus years ago, the Vaquera duo suggested matching denim worn from back to front and accessorized with bright pink shoes.

The Long & Short Of It

SAVIKO/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

At Ann Demeulemeester, Stefano Gallici, like McGirr at McQueen, also offered up a range of looks featuring the of-the-moment hussar jacket. What stood out at this Parisian house was the play on proportions — fitted cropped numbers with metal buttons accented with long, flowy floral dresses and shirting tucked into hotpants. We loved the latter, accessorized with knee-high boots and a feather crown.

Attention, Please

Jordan Peck/Getty Images

At Keburia, wearing a military jacket comes along with confidently commanding attention — which harkens back to its intended purpose. The Georgian brand sprinkled the piece throughout its SS26 collection, in leather with matching mini shorts and in satin with an equally eye-catching skirt and two-toned Mary-Janes. Regardless of which look you stan, the message was clear: exuding authority should also be fun.