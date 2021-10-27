Once Again, Lizzo Mastered Sultry Dressing In A Cutout Outfit For Karaoke Night

The beauty of party dressing is that it can take on any form you please. If you categorize yourself as a wallflower who shies away from the spotlight, try a strategically minimalist look for your next event. On the flip side, if you’re naturally a social butterfly who cherishes a head-turning, all-eyes-on-you fashion moment, well, an after-hours occasion is your time to shine. You can participate in the Roaring Twenties’ resurgence with a modern-day flapper outfit fit with fringe and shimmer. Or, you can embody a gothic and sultry spirit with a look like Lizzo’s leather pants and top set. A co-ord is a frequent go-to for celebrities on a night out and Lizzo’s all-leather take gave her synchronized set a maximalist vampire vibe.

On Oct. 26, Lizzo and her group of friends went to Karaoke in West Hollywood. (Lizzo sang Keyshia Cole’s “Love” and gave her fans a show via Instagram stories — and yes, it was just as incredible as you’d expect from the Grammy award-winning musician.) For her going-out look, Lizzo donned a pair of black and navy leather lace-up pants and paired them with a matching quarter-zip pullover in the same color-blocked design. For accessories, she chose a pair of silver hoop earrings, which happens to be a wear-everywhere jewelry piece for the star. Lastly, she slipped into a pair of black leather booties, which, for the most part, were hidden beneath her trousers.

Speaking of Lizzo’s pants, they made a major fashion statement (the white, crisscrossing laces!). Aside from this eye-catching design, her bottoms also reflected a buzzy trend. Leather pants recently became a top pick for it-Girls, with many positioning them as the must-have essential for a party capsule wardrobe. Thus, if you plan on braving the chilly temperatures in pursuit of a cocktail or a dance floor this fall, consider snagging a pair of your own.

BACKGRID

As well as co-signing leather pants for fall, Lizzo’s a fan of them for warmer weather, too. This past August, she styled a pair of leather fringe pants with a self-promotional tee for a playful going-out ensemble. (Jennifer Aniston also loves Western-inspired fringe and has her own pair of unconventional party pants with tassels). Statement leather pants are a year-round hero piece in Lizzo’s wardrobe.

MEGA/GC Images

If you’re enticed by Lizzo’s nighttime outfits, recreate her ensembles yourself. (For those who are willing to fully commit to an all-leather look, try a matching co-ord in the luxe material.) Unfortunately, the brand behind Lizzo’s navy set has not yet been identified. The good news, however, is that her outfit is easy to replicate — all you need is a pair of leather trousers and a top that comes in a similar shade.

