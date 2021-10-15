Lizzo creates the most playful and bright ensembles. You can always find a fabulous new quirky bag in her outfits, whether it be a crystal-encrusted chocolate bar clutch or an artsy-designed shoulder bag. She also adores an eye-catching dress, like the sheer purple number she wore to Cardi B’s birthday. However, for a recent dinner outing, the singer left behind her usual statement bags and flashy dresses for a more flirty and delicate look. The two-toned number felt more subdued and showed a completely different side to Lizzo’s style choices.

On Oct. 13, the singer went on a dinner date with her rumored beau at Crustacean in Beverly Hills, California. Her mystery man looked dapper in a dark gray blazer and black jeans. Meanwhile, Lizzo dolled up and wore a black and baby pink spaghetti strap velvet mini dress with black pointy pumps. To complete her romantic date-night look, she wore diamond hoop earrings and carried a small purse. Her hair was up and styled with her new signature snap clips. The pink and black mini dress was a surprising change from her recent see-through party dress as it was more modest and less flashy in appearance. And though everyone knows that Lizzo loves a dramatic entrance — remember her viral tiny bag moment? — it seemed this night she wanted to remain more low-key and classic.

BACKGRID

Although the designer behind Lizzo’s timeless, velvet mini dress is still unknown, you can find similar options on the market right now. The dresses are ideal choices for your next birthday outfit or date-night look. You can even rock a velvet mini to your friend’s fancy holiday dinner party. And when the weather becomes more brisk, just throw on a leather jacket or trench coat to cover up.

