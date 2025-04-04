Hair can hold a lot of secrets, even when it doesn’t take up big, voluminous real estate and instead arrives in the form of a bleached “c*nty little bob.” In White Lotus Season 3, the blondes — bobs and all — speak volumes, if you know how to pay attention.

Jaclyn (Michelle Monaghan), Kate (Leslie Bibb), and Laurie (Carrie Coon) are three high school besties reuniting for a girls' trip at the luxurious White Lotus Koh Samui resort in Thailand. On the surface, it’s easy to see them as just another group of middle-aged women trying to reconnect over poolside cocktails and relaxing massages — but in true White Lotus fashion, there’s much more simmering beneath the surface, aka a whole lot of drama. Gossip, gaslighting, and microaggressions disguised as compliments start bubbling up, and the women are soon circling each other like sharks in the Gulf of Thailand’s waters. So, while their seemingly matching shades of blonde may suggest unity, their hair — like their friendships — is full of nuance, maintenance, and maybe even a few split ends.

It’s not just the women who appear interchangeable at first glance — their collective platinum presence only adds to the illusion. (Monaghan shared how creator Mike White wanted the ladies to form “a big blonde blob” on her Instagram.) Then again, if you know anything about blondes or have been one yourself, each particular shade of the hair color, whether strawberry or icy, can say a lot about your vibe, personality, or even the character you’re trying to embody. To unpack the blonde of it all, TZR spoke to legendary celebrity colorist and Schwarzkopf Professional U.S. Creative Director of Color and Technique Tracey Cunningham, who helped bring these distinct shades (and their subtext) to life.

Cunningham, whose longtime clients include Emma Stone, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Dakota Johnson, has also been doing Bibb’s blonde color for years. Bibb introduced Cunningham to Monaghan to take her from brunette to blonde, and Olaplex — Cunningham is also an ambassador for the brand — ended up flying the colorist and her team to Thailand to keep the trio’s looks fresh and in character. “Hair color absolutely plays a big role in shaping character identity,” she says. “It’s important to understand how these characters evolved throughout the season to ensure their hair color matched each part of their White Lotus journeys.”

Jaclyn’s (Michelle Monaghan) Hollywood-Polished “Yacht Blonde”

Courtesy of Fabio Lovino/HBO

Monaghan, who usually has dark hair, had the biggest transformation. As the high-gloss Hollywood actor of the friend group, her character Jaclyn’s hair color perfectly embodies that carefree, California blonde that feels intentional but not too perfect. “We went for a warm, sun-kissed blonde with a lot of soft dimension,” explains Cunningham. “It was important to balance between the high-maintenance appearance that her character exudes, but also something that could weather the tropical climate of Thailand. Think of it as the kind of blonde you get from spending summers on a yacht — fresh and luxurious, but low-key enough that it doesn’t scream for attention.”

First, Cunningham slightly lifted Monaghan roots to allow for a more natural color transition. Using Schwarzkopf Professional IGORA ROYAL and IGORA Vibrance, she got her to the perfect golden blonde using a simultaneous mix of highlights and balayage. Not only was the color perfect for her character, but it also required less upkeep, which was a big bonus, considering the filming location, adds Cunningham. Translation: It says “rich and relaxed,” which might be exactly how Jaclyn wants to be seen — even when things begin to unravel beneath the surface.

Kate’s (Leslie Bibb) High-Maintenance “Rich B*tch Blonde”

Courtesy of Fabio Lovino/HBO

If Jaclyn’s blonde is champagne-on-a-catamaran, Kate’s is a chilled martini in a Baccarat glass. Bibb’s character is, as Cunningham describes, “sharp and polished” and not afraid to stand out, whether through her outfit-matching eyeshadow or her “c*nty little bob” (courtesy of hairstylist Chris McMillan). “We wanted her to have that classic, refined style, so we opted for a cool, bright, multidimensional blonde,” says Cunningham. “It was all about maintaining that pristine color — we wanted her to look really expensive!” Hence, the nickname “Rich B*tch Blonde.”

To get her “high-maintenance blonde with a twist” shade, Cunningham focused on the highlights and started by shifting the base color as her hair is naturally darker, which requires more upkeep. She used Schwarzkopf Professional’s IGORA ROYAL for the base and counteracted any warmth by using a shade that has a blue-violet base. For her highlights, she used the brand’s BLONDME 9+ Lightener to lift and add more dimension and contrast between colors.

Laurie’s (Carrie Coon) In-Between “Sauvignon Blonde”

Courtesy of Fabio Lovino/HBO

Rounding out the trio is Carrie Coon’s Laurie, whose hair story is more subtle — but no less important. Unlike with Monaghan and Bibb, Cunningham didn’t do a full transformation on Coon (Eva Scrivo usually does her color). “I just touched up her roots and honored her hair colorist’s work. This was really a team effort, as I’m so thankful for when my clients are loyal to me, so I just wanted to do the same and help maintain her blonde while on site,” explains Cunningham. But even this minimal approach adds to the storytelling. Laurie’s shade, which Cunningham affectionately nicknamed “Sauvignon Blonde,” does feel like a New Yorker trying to let loose on vacation. It's a chic, slightly cooler blonde with natural depth — effortless, but not showy.

Being Blonde In The Thailand Climate

Cunningham had to fly out to Thailand several times during filming to ensure that the trio’s hair kept continuity, touching up each one’s highlights and lowlights. “Hair color can fade really quickly in the sun, so it’s important to make sure that any humidity, water changes, or sun exposure were taken into consideration when I was coloring their hair,” she says. (When she wasn’t on set, she made sure to hook the women up with OLAPLEX Nº.4C Bond Maintenance Clarifying Shampoo to help with chlorine and mineral buildup from all the swimming, as well as Nº.3 Hair Perfector to keep hair healthy.)

To the untrained eye, the women might look like one glamorous blob of blonde, but they’re a study in how hair color can speak louder than dialogue, especially in the heightened, hyperstylized world of White Lotus. The girls are messy, but their hair color isn’t!