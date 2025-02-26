Lalisa Manobal (aka Lisa of K-pop supergroup BLACKPINK) is having a moment. With a role on the latest season of The White Lotus and her debut solo album launching in a matter of days, the rapper/model/actor is poised to become one of 2025’s breakout stars — not that her millions of fans across the globe are surprised. But it’s not just her music and acting that’s making her one to watch. Of course Manobal and her fellow girl group members have been setting trends for fashion and beauty over the past few years, but with the release of Alter Ego, the singer continues to experiment with her personal style via a plethora of different looks in the new album’s artwork. Among those, a bright orange bob that transformed the pop star into a cool comic book character.

As the name suggests, Alter Ego finds Manobal experimenting with different musical styles alongside an A-list cast of collaborators, including Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, and Rosalía. She matched this sonic element of the album with the visuals, creating various characters like a Y2K princess, a cutesy cat lady, an edgy emo girl, and more — each with their own unique hairstyles. There’s waist-length bubblegum pink hair, a curly brown lob, and black piece-y bangs to name just a few, but the asymmetrical tangerine-colored bob was a major standout, thanks to its transformative powers.

In the photo, which Manobal shared to her Instagram on Feb. 25, she’s paired the bold bob with an airbrushed crop top and pants, black leather bolero, and chrome manicure. It’s unclear whether or not the different “personas” the singer features in her visuals are meant to match with a particular style of music on the album, or if it’s just more of a concept. If it’s the former, her anime-inspired look might signal a little J-Pop influence.

Of course, making major hair transformations isn’t exactly out of the norm for Manobal. Some of her recent styles include an aughts-era inspired updo decked out with lotus flowers for The White Lotus’ Thailand premiere, a wavy brunette lob for Louis Vuitton’s Spring/Summer 2025 campaign, and fluffy platinum curls for the “Born Again” video. That said, as the album rollout continues (not to mention all her other upcoming projects) expect a lot more memorable hair moments where those came from.