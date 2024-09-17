Even back in her child star days, Lindsay Lohan was known for her preternatural coolness — how else does a 12-year-old so easily embody both laidback California ease and posh English charm, a la The Parent Trap? That spirit’s always extended over to her street style, too. Lohan doesn’t need a red carpet to show off the latest fashion and beauty trends, or exhibit her fresh takes on them. In fact, many would agree that her off-duty aesthetics are her all-time best. Case in point? Her simple yet recreation-worthy look from a relaxed day in New York. Lohan’s American manicure, an understated, frankly under-appreciated take on classic French tips, helps add a bit of polish to her timeless jeans-T-shirt-sneakers combination. If the traditional pink-and-white color combination is starting to feel a little stale, this is your sign to get like Lohan and bring your manicure stateside.

The Freaky Friday actor was spotted strolling around SoHo on Sept. 16, dressed for the transitional but increasingly breezy fall weather — note the sweater tied around her waist. Her red-blonde hair was left loose and wavy, while her nails were filed into a soft, very natural-looking almond shape. At first glance, you’d think Lohan was sporting a run-of-the-mill French manicure, but that’s not at all the case.

BrosNYC / BACKGRID

The tips of Lohan’s nails are thin and gently curved, painted a creamier, more nude-ish shade rather than the stark snow-white typically seen in a French manicure. The beds are more of a muted beige, too, in lieu of a bright, cool-toned pink. It’s a more relaxed color combination, less eye-grabbing but still so polished, elegant, and versatile — in other words, the look still features everything that’s made French tips so popular over the past several decades.

While it’s doubtful that anything will ever fully usurp the classic French manicure, different takes on the style have become increasingly popular in recent years — especially among celebrities. Dua Lipa just celebrated her birthday with fiery red tips, Megan Fox opted for a crystal-studded take, and Eva Longoria went for a blended ombré design rather than laser-precise lines.

With Lohan’s stamp of approval on the American manicure, expect to see it crop up on other stars through fall and beyond.