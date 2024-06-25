If you were scrolling through Instagram on your lunch break yesterday, it’s likely you were online for the moment Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis single-handedly broke the internet (well, at least the Disney-loving corner of it). After years of teasing a potential reunion on various talk shows and red carpets, Lohan and Curtis confirmed the sequel to the fan-favorite Disney movie, Freaky Friday is officially in the works. In fact, the on-screen mother-daughter duo began filming right away on Monday, June 24. In the now-viral photo of the pair on set, Lohan styled a sleek denim look coupled with chic Mary Janes, which marked a minimalistic detour from her character Tess’ signature graphic tees, pleated mini skirts, and chunky combat boots (IYKYK).

On Monday morning, the A-list costars arrived on set for an impromptu pre-production photoshoot in front of their trailers. Lohan eagerly shared the news with the IG caption, “We’re back!” underneath a behind-the-scenes video of the pair. Unsurprisingly, longtime fans of the 2003 comedy flooded her comment section immediately. One follower said, “OMG it’s finally happening!” while another commented, “This is the Super Bowl for Millennials.”

Instead of going full-blown rocker chic for the announcement photo, Lohan ditched her character’s trademark aesthetic for an enviable ensemble straight out of Sofia Richie Grainge’s everyday wardrobe. The Parent Trap actor started her OOTD with a plain black T-shirt, which she tucked into her medium-wash wide-leg jeans. From there, she threw a white sweater with black stripes over her shoulders in an effortlessly chic way. Lohan chose a black leather pair of timeless Mary Janes as her footwear of the day — a perfect selection for a long day of filming. She kept her accessories to a minimum and only opted for diamond stud earrings, a sleek black belt with a silver buckle, and stacked diamond tennis bracelets.

As millennials will remember, in the original Disney film, Lohan’s character Tess leans into her teenage rebellion by styling an assortment of punk rock staples. Before she magically swapped bodies with her pencil skirt-wearing mom, her character’s essentials included plaid dresses, low-waisted cargo pants, and thick ‘90s-inspired chokers that coordinated to her heavily-studded belts. These edgy must-haves transferred over to Curtis’ character, Anna once the two switched bodies, clothes, and lives. All this to say? Don’t be surprised if Lohan embraces her grungier side for her upcoming film, which is slated to hit theaters in 2025.

While we manifest more behind-the-scenes footage of the star-studded cast in the coming weeks, you can channel Lohan’s latest outfit by shopping the curated edit below. And while you’re in the Freaky Friday spirit, why not rewatch the Lohan-led movie on Disney+ this weekend?