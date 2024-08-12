The Lohanissance is well underway, and thank goodness. Lindsay Lohan is back where she belongs, a charismatic leading lady with a singular sense of style and preternatural comedic timing — a recipe that made some of her biggest movies such cultural forces. While filming the upcoming Freaky Friday sequel, Lohan’s outfits and beauty choices (both on-set and off) are generating plenty of headlines. Her updo at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, though, is in a league of its own. At the conference, in which she joined co-star Jamie Lee Curtis to discuss details on Freakier Friday, Lohan’s bun combined a business-like professionalism with sultry, trendy edge. It’s almost like a deconstructed take on a ballerina’s classic hairstyle, but remixed to reflect the actor’s signature approach to beauty.

Lohan and Curtis hopped on stage at the highly anticipated event to walk fans and investors through the upcoming movie’s plot line, sharing some behind-the-scenes tidbits along the way. Both wore fun yet streamlined takes on traditional businesswear, a vibe underscored by Lohan’s high, neat updo. While the bun itself was smooth and sleek, loose, curled pieces around her face added the perfect amount of effortless charm required to keep the overall aesthetic from veering too prim — this event was all about fun, after all.

(+) Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images (+) Jesse Grant/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images INFO 1/2

This particular hairstyle is sometimes called a “Dolce Vita bun”, referencing the glamorous updos worn by the Italian character in Fellini’s classic film. Considering Lohan famously has a tattoo with the words “la bella vita” inked on her lower back, it’s a pretty fitting comparison.

Celebrity hairstylist Danielle Priano constructed Lohan’s updo for the big Disney event, sharing a closer look at the style on her Instagram. In those detailed shots, you can get a better appreciation for the bun’s positioning and volume, and really see what a difference the free-flowing tendrils around Lohan’s face makes.

As filming on the Freakier Friday continues, expect to see plenty more notable Lohan looks coming down the pike. The movie’s debut is still a full year away, but can’t you already imagine how stylish that particular press tour is going to be?